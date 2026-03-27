City launches app, grant program and business guide to help navigate events around 250th anniversary

Philly launched a number of tools to help keep things running smoothly during the high-profile events being hosted this summer.

The 2026 Access Philly app, Business Readiness Playbook and Neighborhood Celebration Grant Program are all live ahead of the upcoming World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and celebrations to honor America's 250th birthday, Mayor Cherelle Parker said Friday.

The app is available in multiple languages for iOS and Android phones and is updated in real time, city officials said. Events are searchable by date, category, proximity and type, such as free admission or 21 and up.

The pages themselves include information on how to register or RSVP, accessibility details including a point of contact, the closest Indego bike station, a link to the host's website and a Google Maps integration for wayfinding.

Residents can submit events for inclusion in the app, and Parker said it's designed to work beyond 2026 for future activities.

Through the app, residents and tourists can participate in the Bells Across Philadelphia scavenger hunt to find the bells around the city that were installed to honor of the semiquincentennial. After arriving at one of the painted fiberglass structures, participants click a button in the app — which checks the phone's location to make sure users are really nearby. The first 2,500 people to visit all 20 bells will be entered into a drawing to win prizes.

Screenshot/2026 Access Philly app A look inside the 2026 Access Philly app, which includes data on events, a calendar and a scavenger hunt.



The app also includes a link to the city's new grant program, which opened to applicants Friday. The city has set aside $1 million for nonprofit organizations that want to host community events in 2026. Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley said the applications can be for arts and cultural celebrations, performances, historical-themed events, neighborhood beautification and more.

“We want you to have some creative and innovative ideas about how we take the 2026 celebration to the neighborhoods and how we make people feel a part of that," Harley said.

The grants range from $25,000 to $100,000, and while applicants can ask for a certain amount in their submission, a selection committee from the Philadelphia City Fund will decide how much recipients will get. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 24.

For small business owners, Friday's announcement also included the launch of a new resource guide on how to prepare for the influx of tourists and attention on the city in the coming months. The playbook includes a full calendar of events, permitting information, readiness checklists, advice on connecting with international visitors or those who don't speak English and trademark information for promotional content around the World Cup matches.