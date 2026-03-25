The city wants to turn your block party into a celebration of America's 250th birthday

To help Philadelphia residents celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, the city plans to supply 250 block parties with semiquincentennial-themed hats and shirts, plus a range of other supplies including water guns, hula hoops, athletic equipment, sidewalk chalk, books and seeds.

It's part of the city's Block Party Bonanza initiative, which aims to foster neighborhood pride. Block parties that adhere to the theme of "Life, Liberty and Happiness" — a nod to the Declaration of Independence — and occur between May 23 and Oct. 3 are eligible to receive supplies.

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Selected block parties also will receive free memberships to the YMCA of Greater Philadelphia, $250 ShopRite gift cards and merchandise from the city's sports teams. Volunteers from the city's Phambassador program will be on hand to help with set up and clean up.

"Block parties continue to be a beloved tradition in Philly and represent the very best of our city," said Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center and Philadelphia250, a program promoting semiquincentennial celebrations. "How about we 2026-ify the block party. … What if we could also bring our country's birthday party right to where people are?"

To be considered, block party organizers must apply online to host a block party and provide a petition signed by at least 75% of the households on the block. All parties must fall between 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and meet other requirements.

Organizers that gain approval also will receive an email containing a link to apply for the Block Party Bonanza. Applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, but the date and locations of the parties will be taken into account to ensure celebrations occur throughout the city's neighborhoods, Ott Lovell said.

The Block Party Bonanza initiative also will support 25 so-called "Super Block Parties" for the winners of last year's Clean Block Contest. Philadelphia250 will help Super Block Parties book DJs, vendors and other activities.

Also, five block parties will be held at Extended Day/Extended Year schools. They will have food, games, music, family-friendly activities and giveaways. Up to 600 students can attend.

Mayor Cherelle Parker promised that the city's 2026 summer — which includes the World Cup, MLB All Star Game, PGA Championship and semiquincentennial celebrations — will be a "legacy experience."

"We will reach neighborhoods in every corner of this city as we demonstrate to the world what unity and celebration look like right here," Parker said. "... This is party time."