Tyrese Maxey says he's 'Philly all the way,' but still roots for the Cowboys

After five seasons with the 76ers, point guard Tyrese Maxey says he's "Philly all the way" when it comes to his sports rooting interest.

Well, maybe most of the way.

"The only thing is, I'm still from Dallas, so I've got to like the Cowboys," Maxey said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "Listen, my dad wouldn't allow me back in his house if I was a full-on Eagles fan. But when they're not playing against the Cowboys, I love them."

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Maxey was drafted by the Sixers in November 2020 as 20-year-old out of Kentucky. Five years later, he's become known as a team leader. Maxey said he stepped into that role after a conversation with teammate Joel Embiid, but initially found it difficult to take on an authoritative role.

"He was like, 'Hey man, you're coming into your own, you gotta lead this team,' and I was like 'Uh, OK,'" Maxey said. "I've always been a leader in high school and college, but at this point, I'm 22, 23 years old and he wants me to lead grown men. But now it's been really cool to get a relationship with everybody and I've kind of bonded with everybody."

Maxey said rookie shooting guard V.J. Edgecombe is like a little brother to him, and that forward Trendon Watford is one of his best friends on the team.

But the sport also brings him in close contact with legends like LeBron James. Maxey said he got to know James during the summer. They got competitive about who could get to their gym first for an early morning workout.

When he's playing against the longtime Los Angeles Lakers star, Maxey said he fans over James after the game is done. But on the court, he's not afraid.

"When I'm in the game, it's like, I've got to cook these people," Maxey said. "It's my job."

Fallon concluded the interview by asking Maxey, who is a big fan of Marvel movies, to name his "Avengers" starting lineup with NBA players. Maxey cast himself or Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell as Spiderman, Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Iron Man, Detroit Piston Isaiah Stewart as the Hulk, James as Captain America and Laker Luka Dončić as Thor.

Watch the full video below: