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May 13, 2026

The Philly airport is preparing for an influx of travelers this summer. Here's how many it expects

The World Cup and America's 250th birthday celebrations have made the city a busy tourist destination.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Flights
PHL airport 2026 Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia International Airport expects 9.4 million travelers between June and August, a 6.3% increase from last year. The influx is due to the World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Philadelphia International Airport is expected to be particularly busy this summer due the city hosting the World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. 

An estimated 9.4 million people will pass through the airport from June through August, a 6.3% bump from the 8.8 million travelers that passed through last summer. July is projected to be the busiest month, with 3.2 million travelers. 

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Many of them will be tourists. The city's visitor's bureau predicts 1 million people will visit Philadelphia this summer, mostly due to the high-profile sporting events and semiquincentennial celebrations. The city has been named a top travel destination by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

Ahead of the traveler influx, the airport is rolling out a new program, Live Music at PHL, which features local artists. The first performance is scheduled for Thursday at the food court between Terminals B and C. Five additional performances are scheduled through early June.

The airport also plans to unveil an exhibit between terminals C and D that details the history of the Philadelphia Union through the team's jerseys. Soccer and baseball pitch simulators already have been installed as nods to the World Cup and MLB All-Star Game.

Last year, the airport began a series of upgrades including new murals, updated exits at Terminals D and E, new signage in terminals and nearby roads, improved seating areas and new restaurants. The projects total $500 million and are being completed in partnership with American Airlines, which has added two lounges

Several Philadelphia restaurants have opened airport locations in recent years, including Oyster House, Sabrina's Cafe, Federal Donuts, Elixr Coffee, Middle Child, Primo Hoagies and Insomnia Cookies

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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