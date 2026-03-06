More News:

March 06, 2026

Insomnia Cookies opens shop at Philadelphia International Airport

The store is part of the airport's 'Found in Philly' program, which highlights local businesses.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies's new store in Terminal C of the Philadelphia International Airport is open from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

Insomnia Cookies now boasts more than 275 locations, but its new store inside the Philadelphia International Airport marks a first for the bakery chain.

 "Insomnia Cookies was born in a UPenn dorm room 22 years ago, so opening our first airport bakery at PHL feels like a full-circle moment," CEO Seth Berkowitz said in a statement.

The new shop in Terminal C is open from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, making it one of the few food options available after 10 p.m. It offers many of Insomnia's most popular cookie flavors, including double chocolate chunk and white chocolate macadamia, plus its cookie-filled ice cream sandwich. Sweatshirts, T-shirts and water bottles also are available. 

The store is part of the airport's "Founded in Philly" program, which emphasizes Philadelphia-based businesses like La Colombe, Geno's Steaks, Oyster House and Middle Child Clubhouse

Berkowitz founded Insomnia Cookies at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003. Three years later, the company opened its first store in Syracuse, New York. Over the years, it has expanded its menu and added hundreds of stores throughout the United States, initially focusing on locations near college campuses. In recent years, it has expanded into Canada and the United Kingdom. Two years ago, Insomnia opened its flagship store beneath its Center City headquarters at Broad and Chestnut streets.

