Insomnia Cookies opens new flagship store and headquarters in Center City

Insomnia Cookies will hold a grand opening for its new flagship store in Center City this weekend, beckoning passersby into a Willy Wonka-esque paradise at the corner of Broad and Chestnut streets.

The store, which had a soft opening last month, is Insomnia's largest yet, occupying the first floor of the company's new three-story headquarters. Cookie lovers can get the brand's usual assortment of baked treats, cookie-style nachos and pizza, ice cream flavors and coffee. They even can customize their own cookie toppings.

But what sets the new store apart is its bright and bubbly atmosphere, including a seating area that faces a wall of LED lights paying homage to Insomnia's Philadelphia roots. A merchandise section is stocked with "Philadoughphia" apparel and other goodies near the checkout line, where customers will marinate in the sweet aroma that fills the building.

Insomnia Cookies has been on a rapid growth trajectory in recent years. It now boasts more than 270 U.S. locations, and has added stores in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The brand has come a long way since 2003, when founder and CEO Seth Berkowitz hatched the idea of a late-night cookie delivery service while he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania. Insomnia's business model was originally built around opening bakeries near college campuses, but has since evolved alongside the company's expansion. Colleges remain the core, but the growing store count reflects a mix of delivery and in-store sales.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice An LED display is shown inside Insomnia Cookies' flagship store.

"We try to follow our customers as they grow up," Tom Carusona, Insomnia's chief marketing officer, said during a tour of the headquarters Thursday. "You graduate from Penn State and move to Manayunk, so there's a store there now. Locations where you have Gen Z living and late-night districts clearly connect with our brand."