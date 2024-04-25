Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is taking place this weekend in Detroit — and there will be a few Eagles legends on the podium on Day 2.

The first is Troy Vincent, the former star cornerback for the elite defenses that manned South Philly in the early 2000s. He won't be announcing any Eagles picks though, he'll be there in his capacity as one of the head honchos at the NFL's corporate level. He will be making more than a dozen picks official on the NFL Draft stage. Could be be a future commissioner?

The Eagles have two second round picks this weekend, and those will be announced by Brandon Graham, who hails from the state of Michigan and was a Wolverine in college. He's on the cusp of beginning his "farewell tour," as he'll play defensive end for the Birds one last time in 2024.

If reports that the Eagles are poking around at trading up, it's possible Graham does not make both of these picks official as one or both could be part of a potential trade up.

Graham is one of the biggest and most beloved personalities still in the Eagles locker room. It'll be interesting to see how he measures up to some other Eagles legends who've announced recent draft picks:

