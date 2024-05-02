Checking in on recent former Phillies Craig Kimbrel, Rhys Hoskins and others

The Phillies are rolling, so it's probably not fresh on anyone's mind the "what ifs" that were the major storylines this past offseason.

But there were some bold decisions — like letting slugger Rhys Hoskins walk or taking no time to consider bringing back closer Craig Kimbrel. Were they the right moves?

Philly sports fans are knowledgeable and sentimental, so we're going to take a beat and check in on some of our old friends to see how they've fared about 30 or so games into the 2024 MLB season:

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Brewers

With Bryce Harper manning first base and no room at a corner outfield spot, Hoskins went to Wisconsin to play for the Brewers and has been lacking a bit with the bat. He's hit .238 with six homers and 18 RBI, but he's also been his usual patient self, seeing the fourth most pitches per at bat (4.49) of any hitter in the majors. He finds ways to be an asset wherever he plays.

Craig Kimbrel, CP, Orioles

Two weeks ago when we first checked in with one of the best closers of all time, the 35-year-old had a 1.13 ERA over his first eight appearances with four saves and three wins. Things have gone south since then. He has allowed four runs in his last three appearances with a blown save and another blown lead. He went nine games without issuing a walk, but then walked six hitters over his last four games. The Orioles knew there would be an ebb and flow. We'll see if he rebounds quickly.

Jake Cave, OF, Rockies

Cave is hitting .259 off the bench in Colorado with just two extra-base hits and no homers. The Phillies are happy with Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache, the outfielders who they chose over him.

Michael Lorenzen, SP, Rangers

Lorenzen is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA for Texas, the exact kind of numbers you'd expect from the fifth starter. He does have two quality starts in the small sample size.

Bailey Falter, SP, Pirates

Falter was traded across the state for bench piece Rodolfo Castro last August and went 2-2 with a 5.58 ERA in 10 games for the Pirates after the move. He struggled in his most recent outing with Pittsburgh, surrendering five runs in a loss to the Athletics. He has a 4.22 ERA over six starts.

Connor Brogdon, RP, Dodgers

After earning an Opening Day roster spot in Philly, Brogdon melted down and was traded to the Dodgers. In one game for L.A., Brogdon surrendered a pair of solo homers. He is currently on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.

Notes on a few others:

• McKinley Moore is pitching in the Yankees' minor league system.

• Michael Plassmeyer is in the minors with the Pirates.

• Drew Ellis is playing independent league baseball for the Charleston Dirty Birds .

• Dalton Guthrie is in Triple-A with the Red Sox.



