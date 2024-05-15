Nearly 200 musicians set to perform from West Philly porches on June 8

Dozens of local musicians will croon from porches in West Philadelphia next month during a free music festival that includes concerts in several neighborhoods.

As part of West Philly Porchfest, porches, stoops and yards serve as makeshift stages for bands to play shows that last anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours. The annual event takes place Saturday, June 8 from noon to 6 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.

More than 100 shows featuring nearly 200 local musicians are scheduled throughout West Philly, festival organizers said. Most shows are happening in Spruce Hill, Cedar Park, Walnut Hill and Squirrel Hill, though there are some in other West Philly neighborhoods.

West Philly Porchfest was started by five neighborhood residents in 2016 after they attended a porchfest in Massachusetts —porchfest events take place across the country. The first West Philly event featured performances on about 30 porches. It has more than tripled in size over the years.





Musicians and hosts are connected through informal Facebook auditions. Musical genres span from rock to hip hop to alternative bubblegrunge.

Shows on porches south of Baltimore Avenue take place from noon to 2 p.m. Those north of Baltimore and east of 48th STreet occur from 2 p.m. to 4 pm., and those west of 48th Street happen from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A complete lineup and a map of show locations can be found on the West Philly Porchfest website.

