Dock Street to release hazy IPA to benefit PAWS

For the second year in a row, Dock Street Brewery will brew a beer designed to benefit dogs and cats in Philadelphia shelters.

The Dock Street Found Friends is a 6.5% ABV hazy IPA that will arrive at the brewery's Point Breeze location at the end of the month. For every four-pack of the beer sold, Dock Street will donate $1 to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, which operates adoption centers in Old City and Bustleton. The brewers released their first batch of Found Friends in 2023, raising over $2,000 for the shelter.

The collaboration is a pet project (pun intended) for Dock Street's head brewer Mark Russell and his wife Lauren Hanak, the director of development for PAWS. Together the couple has fostered over 80 cats and kittens — and adopted a few along the way.

"Many of us at the brewery are fierce animal lovers, and we believe anyone's heart can be touched by the right four-legged friend," Russell said in a statement. "Collaborations like this are a great opportunity for a small business like Dock Street to show our support for local nonprofits doing crucial work on behalf of the city of Philadelphia."

The brewery will launch the newest batch of Found Friends with a dog-friendly party at Dock Street South on May 30 from 5-8 p.m. Russell will offer a tour of the facilities and pet store Char and Whiskers will create live portraits of pooches in attendance. Those pups can also claim treats from Two Cats + A Dog Co., a Philadelphia-based pet patisserie that makes organic sweet potato, pumpkin and peanut butter cookies.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.