More News:

July 29, 2025

Pa. announces new Sunday hunting dates after repealing longtime ban

Any in-season game, except migratory birds, will be able to be hunted every Sunday from Sept. 14 to Dec. 7.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Hunting
Hunting Sundays Nabil K. Mark/SIPA USA

The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Monday unveiled 13 Sunday hunting dates for this upcoming season. Above, two hunters in Rothrock State Forest outside State College.

More opportunities are coming for Pennsylvania's 850,000 licensed hunters, the second most in the country behind only TexasAfter Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a law on July 9 repealing a longtime ban on Sunday hunting, the state's Game Commission on Monday announced 13 new dates for the upcoming season. 

House Bill 1431, which was introduced by state Rep. Mandy Steele (D-Allegheny), had bipartisan support in both chambers. Any in-season game, except migratory birds, will be able to be hunted every Sunday from Sept. 14 to Dec. 7.

MORE: Take a look at one of N.J.'s four new cannabis consumption lounges

“This new law is about real freedom: the freedom to hunt, the freedom for families to pass down traditions to the next generation, and the freedom for the Pa. Game Commission — the experts who know our hunters and our wildlife best — to set hunting seasons that work for today’s Pennsylvania,” Shapiro (D) said in a press release when he signed the bill into law. “By repealing this outdated ban on Sunday hunting, Pennsylvanians can spend more time outdoors, with more chances to share traditions and a stronger future for conservation. I’m proud we came together to bring Pennsylvania’s hunting laws into the 21st century and honor the traditions that make our Commonwealth special.”

In 2019, Gov. Tom Wolfe (D) signed legislation allowing three Sunday hunting days per year: one each for archery and rifle season, and one selected by the Game Commission. Before that, Sunday hunting was mostly banned in the state except for crows, foxes and coyotes. 

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Hunting Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Attend the Wildwoods Baby Parade on July 30

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-Sixer Marcus Morris Sr. arrested in Florida on fraud charge

Marcus Morris Sr arrest

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Mental Health

'I just couldn't stop crying': How prison affects Black men's mental health long after they've been released

Black Men Mental health

TV

Gov. Shapiro discusses his bipartisan appeal with Stephen Colbert

Josh Shapiro Colbert

Festivals

Philadelphia Film Festival returns Oct. 16-26

Philadelphia Film Festival 2025

Eagles

Mailbag: Tiering each Eagles starter compared with other NFL players at their positions

072825LaneJohnsonSaquonBarkley

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved