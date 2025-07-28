Take a look at one of New Jersey's four new cannabis consumption lounges — now open for a toke

People seeking a safe space in New Jersey to spark up a joint and sample marijuana products now have a few options at dispensaries that just debuted the first state-approved consumption lounges.

Earlier this month, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved the opening of the state's first four lounges, including two in Atlantic City and one in Merchantville that opened last week. The commission called the lounges a "major milestone" that will offer designated, legal spaces for people 21 and older to use marijuana for recreational or medicinal purposes.

MORE: Anxiety diagnoses have fueled growth of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program

"Whether individuals cannot consume cannabis inside their homes or simply wish to consume cannabis legally and responsibly, these areas provide a practical solution," commission chairwoman Dianna Houenou said. "We are proud to support this next phase of safe-use infrastructure in our state.”

Spencer Belz, the chief operating officer of Atlantic City's SunnyTien Dispensary on Atlantic Avenue, said it felt "empowering" to open his new 50-seat cannabis lounge on Thursday. All marijuana used at the lounge for recreational purposes must be purchased at the dispensary. People with state medical certifications are allowed to bring their own pot as long as it's labeled in compliance with state law and they have their medical cards on hand.

Belz said people who visit SunnyTien will have a full line of accessories available to them. Guests can use rolling papers, trays, grinders, hand pipes, bongs, vaporizers and dab rigs at the lounge. The dispensary also sells edibles and pre-rolled joints.



Provided Image/Spencer Belz SunnyTien Dispensary and Lounge is located at 3004 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City.

"Working in cannabis retail is really fulfilling, but to be able to create a space where people can explore this product, safely consume it and learn hands-on — it's creating a new dynamic to the Jersey market that we just have not had," Belz said.

Belz has worked in New Jersey's cannabis industry since 2018, when the state still permitted only medical marijuana. New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana in 2021 and made it available for sale at dispensaries the following year. When SunnyTien opened last year, Belz sought city and state approval to be among the first dispensaries with a consumption lounge.

"With the ways that state regulations are written, you can only consume on private property," Belz said. "For a lot of people, they don't have the accessibility or the privilege to consume on their couch at home or on the front porch. They resort to doing it in their cars or sneaking in an alleyway. And in Atlantic City and other places, it's illegal to smoke on the beach or boardwalk."

Provided Image/Spencer Belz SunnyTien will host regular events — including music, comedy and games — at the dispensary's new cannabis lounge.

The other lounges that opened this month are High Rollers Atlantic City Dispensary, which is located in the Claridge Hotel on Indiana Avenue, and Merchantville's Gynsyng dispensary in Camden County. The fourth is URB'N Dispensary in Newark.

New Jersey has about 250 licensed cannabis dispensaries. The state has not indicated how many could eventually be permitted to open up lounges. Businesses that wish to do so must get both municipal and state approval.

Belz said cannabis lounges will give marijuana enthusiasts a place to find community. The state does not allow alcohol or tobacco in consumption lounges, but Belz said his guests are invited to bring food or have it delivered to the lounge. He also plans to have a schedule of events that will include music, comedy, karaoke, trivia and a Mario Kart tournament.

"It can just be a room to sit and smoke, but we're able to offer entertainment and advocacy," Belz said. "There's more engagement in this lounge than you're able to find anywhere else in the (cannabis) supply chain. Even when you go to do a tour of a cultivation site, you can look but you can't touch. This allows that hands-on engagement in a way that we desperately needed to expand this market and our entire culture and community."

At last week's opening, Belz said he was excited by the turnout from people in the cannabis industry and regular customers who came to check out the new space. He also got a kick out of tourists stopping by to smoke.

"They didn't even know that this existed and that this was going to be opening," Belz said. "One group was smoking a joint while eating cheesesteaks in the lounge. That wasn't even their plan for the day, but they couldn't have been happier."

Belz is proud SunnyTien is one of New Jersey's first cannabis lounges and he looks forward to making it a feature of the day-to-day experience at his dispensary, which is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"In our own way, we're making history for the New Jersey market being one of the first lounges," Belz said. "It's truly a big deal. What's to come, who knows? But we're taking these steps and we're going to try to make the most of it."