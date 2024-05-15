New Bruce Springsteen documentary coming to Hulu, Disney+ in October

The Boss is coming to the small screen this fall with a new look at his latest tour.

"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band" will hit Hulu and Disney+ in October. The movie goes behind the scenes of the group's ongoing 2023-2024 tour, promising "rare archival clips," "fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage." Its exact release date is unknown.

The documentary follows the band from tour prep in Red Bank, New Jersey, to arenas across the globe. The band has played in 20 countries since the tour's February 2023 launch, and it will continue performing over the summer and fall in Europe and the United States. The upcoming concerts include a pair of postponed shows at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 21 and 23, which Springsteen rescheduled after falling ill with peptic ulcer disease.

"Road Diary" is helmed by Thom Zimny, who also directed the Netflix special "Springsteen on Broadway" and two of the band's previous documentaries, "Western Stars" and "Letter to You." ABC, Hulu's parent company, promises firsthand conversations with Springsteen and other band members, though they have not revealed which ones sat for interviews.

