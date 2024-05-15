More Culture:

May 15, 2024

New Bruce Springsteen documentary coming to Hulu, Disney+ in October

'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band' follows the group's ongoing tour in Europe and the U.S.

By Kristin Hunt
Bruce springsteen doc Craig S. Semon/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band have been touring in the United States and Europe since February 2023, and the shows will be featured in an upcoming documentary.

The Boss is coming to the small screen this fall with a new look at his latest tour.

"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band" will hit Hulu and Disney+ in October. The movie goes behind the scenes of the group's ongoing 2023-2024 tour, promising "rare archival clips," "fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage." Its exact release date is unknown.

MORE: Quinta Brunson appears in Childish Gambino's music video for 'Little Foot, Big Foot'

The documentary follows the band from tour prep in Red Bank, New Jersey, to arenas across the globe. The band has played in 20 countries since the tour's February 2023 launch, and it will continue performing over the summer and fall in Europe and the United States. The upcoming concerts include a pair of postponed shows at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 21 and 23, which Springsteen rescheduled after falling ill with peptic ulcer disease.

"Road Diary" is helmed by Thom Zimny, who also directed the Netflix special "Springsteen on Broadway" and two of the band's previous documentaries, "Western Stars" and "Letter to You." ABC, Hulu's parent company, promises firsthand conversations with Springsteen and other band members, though they have not revealed which ones sat for interviews.

Kristin Hunt
