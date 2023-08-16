More Culture:

Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts at Citizens Bank Park due to illness

The Boss and the E Street Band were scheduled to perform in Philly on Wednesday and Friday nights. The band is working on rescheduling the shows

Bruce Springsteen Postponed Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Bruce Springsteen's scheduled Philadelphia shows at Citizens Bank Park on August 16 and August 18 have been postponed and will be rescheduled. Above, he and the E Street Band perform at Autodromo di Monza in Italy on July 25.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed their two Philadelphia concerts at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday and Friday nights as a result of The Boss coming down with an illness, the band said.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the band said it is currently working on rescheduling both dates. Fans who purchased tickets for the Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 shows should hold onto them. They will remain valid for the rescheduled shows.

Springsteen and the E Street Band have been touring North America and Europe since February, the band's first major tour in six years. The band started the second leg of the North American tour last week with a pair of dates at Chicago's Wrigley Field. They last performed at Philly's Wells Fargo Center in March. That month, Springsteen had another illness that resulted in the postponement of a trio of shows. E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt said the illness in March was "nothing serious."

The nature of Springsteen's illness this week was not disclosed. 

Not long before today's postponement, Barstool Sports blogger Adam Smith posted a video outside Citizens Bank Park as a soundcheck was taking place for Wednesday night's show. 

As recently as Tuesday, tickets for the two shows at Citizens Bank Park were still available at prices under $100 on the secondary market. Tickets to the band's March concert at the Wells Fargo Center, which has a much smaller capacity, were much harder to come by and had been listed for upwards of $1,000 on the secondary market. 

The current tour is scheduled to continue through Dec. 12 with a final date at San Francisco's Chase Center. In June, it was revealed that Springsteen, 73, had recently recorded a follow-up to his 2022 soul covers album "Only the Strong Survive," and that another tour is expected to follow its release next year. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 
