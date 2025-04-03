Parks on Tap returns with longer tour of Philly, starting April 9

Parks on Tap, the popular annual traveling beer garden now in its eighth year, begins its most expansive tour of the city, yet, starting later this month and continuing until mid-October.

The newest schedule spans 27 weeks – more than half the year – and begins at the Azalea Garden between Boathouse Row and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as it has for the last two years. The pop-up beer garden will take place there during two weeks, from April 9-13 and then April 16-20.

Parks on Tap is among the city's most popular events, and most years it has concluded by late September. The beer garden is organized by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and FCM Hospitality, and it has become a showcase for the city's parks and open spaces. Proceeds from food and drink sales at Parks on Tap benefit the Fairmount Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that supports Philadelphia's parks, and the parks that host each pop-up.

Each Parks on Tap runs Wednesday through Friday 4-10 p.m. and then on Saturday and Sunday from 12-10 p.m. Here is the schedule for 2025 (The links will take you to the parks' locations in Google Maps):

Parks on Tap is free to attend, and food and drinks are pay as you go. Guests will have to provide some personal information upon entry. Anyone who intends to drink alcohol must show proof of age. People younger than 21, including children, can attend but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The drink list include canned and draft beers from Mainstay Independent Brewing, Conshohocken Brewing, 2SP, Victory Brewing and Dogfish Head. There are also cocktails, spiked canned drinks and wine. The food menu has small bites, like macaroni salad and french onion dip, and sandwiches, like cubanos, cheesesteaks, burgers and a vegan bahn mi.

Alcoholic drinks rang from $8-11; food is between $6-16; and soda, water and lemonade are $3 apiece.

Organizers set up enough seating for 200 people at each stop, and guests also can bring their own chairs and blankets. Dogs can enjoy the beer garden too, except to the event at Spring Gardens on Sept. 17-21, which is a dog-free event.

More information, including complete food and drink menus, are on the Parks on Tap website.

April 9-Oct. 12 | Free

Monday-Friday 4-10 p.m., Weekends 12-10 p.m.

Various locations