For men, these 3 messages are key to adopting a healthier lifestyle

My faith was restored. There are indeed 50-plus men out there that give a hoot about their health. Though I knew from my advocacy that 50-plus men with healthy aspirations do live among us, it's always good to get a little first-hand confirmation.

In this case, it came in the form of a well-attended men's health forum that Cooper University Health Care sponsored in Cape May County. I had the honor of serving as master of ceremonies for an expert panel of physicians and a personal trainer. The panel discussed all aspects of men's health and answered questions from about 70 men, and a few women, from South Jersey. The audience was deeply engaged in the conversation, firing questions to the panelists and looking for guidance. Many shared stories of their own health experiences. The dialogue demonstrated a level of commitment to their health and a positive sign that there are guys who "get it."

As the session unfolded, there were three key messages that emerged repeatedly among the clinical details explained by the physicians and the workout tips offered by the trainer. As I reflected on the vibe I witnessed, it became clear that these evidenced-based messages should be shared with a larger audience, along with the underlying medicine, to drive home these important points.

They're applicable in many ways to men and women of all ages. Men, and the people that love them, can be inspired by these foundational points and the science behind them. These messages of motivation and their accompanying call to action, provide the foundation that healthy living individuals need to adopt an exercise and dietary regimen that's right for them.

The points were simple and straight forward, but they are actions that men have struggled to take for decades. Worse, the underlying male cultural norms behind these struggles continue to be handed down from generation to generation.

The central messages are:

• See your doctor for preventative care — don't wait until you have a problem

• It's not just about you — there are others in your life that care about your sorry soul, so consider living healthy for them

• It's never too late to start living healthy

Let's take a deeper dive into each and explore the underlying medicine.

See your doctor

Prevention is a core component of a healthy lifestyle, yet men typically fail to take even the most basic steps. Something as fundamental as an annual physical is often ignored, because many men believe the only justification for a trip to the doc is when they have a problem.

The experts at UCLA Health tell us that data on men's health practices continue to show men's aversion to medical care. Dr. Juan Andino, a urologist at UCLA Health, attributes this to stigma, particularly when men are uncomfortable discussing issues like sexual health. But many chronic conditions are asymptomatic — silent conditions that only can be identified through routine checkups. "Elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and infertility can all occur in the background of everyday life," Andino says.

And if you think the culture of men neglecting their health is an American phenomenon, think again. Here are some of the reasons men hesitate to seek medical care from the United Kingdom-based Nuffield Health: "It will get better on its own, I don't have the time, and I'm worried about embarrassing examinations." Sound familiar? The heath system notes that when men skip regular trips to the doctor, potentially harmful conditions go unnoticed. Valuable information on a man's health is lost to these traditional views on masculinity.

It's not just about you

I confess, a second theme arising from the forum was one that I may have influenced — and I'm not ashamed to say so. There was no pushback when I said it, and I noticed several women in attendance nodding in agreement. It was a point that is anchored in research and one that I've found in my own surveys of men over 50. Guys, your health is not just about you!

Though it may not be top of mind, there is likely a loving constituency in your life that would like to have you around for a while and in decent shape to enjoy life with them. Yes, I'm talking about wives, significant others, children, grandchildren, family and friends. It's a two-way street that often gets lost in that same masculine culture that keeps men away from the doctor. Wake up! Not only do our most significant emotional relationships give us a strong reason to stay healthy, they also can support positive habits.

The American Psychological Association stresses the importance of close emotional bonds, citing mortality research that shows "strong social relationships increase the likelihood of survival by 50 percent." The APA suggests a lack of social connections can be deadly. Capital Integrative Health says healthy relationships can play a crucial role in physical health. The Maryland-based provider reports that people with strong social networks are more likely to maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and avoid smoking and excessive drinking. This same social support boosts immune function and improves the chances for long-term health.

It's never too late

Considering the demographic we were speaking to, this last message was perhaps the most inspiring. It's no secret that with age comes another cultural misconception: the inability to make any impact on the physical and mental decline of the aging process. There's a tendency to simply give up when it comes to healthy practices. As our panel, and the science shows, this is not the case. Diet and exercise can be impactful at any age. Yes, it's never too late to start a healthy lifestyle!

Johns Hopkins Medicine says "you're never too old to adopt new healthful habits." The health system cites a seven-year study of 6,000 people ages 44-84, decreased their risk of death by 80% by making healthy lifestyle changes like adopting a Mediterranean diet, quitting cigarettes and exercising regularly. The doctors at Hopkins also note there is not much difference between the brains of an 18-year-old and a 100-year-old!

Finally, a study published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation reported that exercise in middle-aged adults can reverse cardiac damage. Researchers found that two years of exercise improved fitness and decreased cardiac stiffness resulting from sedentary aging.

There you go. Vital details that reinforce the themes and provide further evidence that may just prompt you to get into the game of healthy living. It takes commitment, but with this guidance, it's a commitment you'll be ready to make.