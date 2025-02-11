Valentine's Day is a chance to let love spur a more healthy lifestyle

Valentine's Day is a time to express love in all forms. It's a cultural prompt to remember and reinforce the important relationships in our lives. It also represents an opportunity to positively impact our health and well-being.

The science is clear that good relationships can help us live healthier and happier — a position that's been the centerpiece of my advocacy for adult health. Followers know that I've written extensively about the motivation inherent in our emotional connections and how relationships — of all types — can provide the inspiration to maintain healthy habits by creating the purpose for diet and exercise. Active lifestyles and fulfilling relationships are the aspirational "end game" that power the enabling behaviors.

Valentine's Day serves as a reminder to men and women of all ages that there are significant benefits tied to the association between one's heart and health. So, let's take a special Valentine's Day look at the mental and physical benefits of our relationships, and how we can leverage them to build healthy habits. To start, let's run down the scope of relationships, romantic and otherwise, that I've covered in previous columns.

Our loving constituencies

For accountability, support and motivation to live healthy, the science suggests there is a distinct advantage when couples work together. Partners who share habits — especially the foods they eat — say that having a support system really helps them overcome the difficulties with hard-to-change behaviors, research shows.

And to increase the chances of success for couples, two-way communication is important. This is particularly the case for 50-plus men, who are not necessarily known for their willingness to open up and share their thoughts. According to experts, conversations form the bedrock of our relationships. They're a profound part of the human experience that provide a chance to learn new things and gain additional perspectives.

The father-(adult) son relationship is near and dear to my heart. Establishing rituals can help fathers strengthen bonds with grown children. Stephen Rodgers, a Denver-based therapist for men, points out the significant long-term implications of this relationship, reminding us that the bond established "extends not only through the son's adult life, but is also transferred to the generations to come, as the boy will become a father himself."

Another meaningful relationship is that between grandparents and grandchildren. Research shows that close relationships between grandparents and grandchildren help older adults stay active and mobile, with a range of health benefits. Additionally, the children are less prone to behavioral problems. Outside the family, intergenerational relationships gained through activities like teaching or volunteering can contribute to a person's well-being and are aligned with better physical health and cognitive functioning among older adults. And young people benefit from gaining mentors.

The health benefits of relationships

According to the University of Texas at Austin, love can benefit your mental, emotional and even physical well-being, and the relationship doesn't necessarily have to be romantic. Among the benefits are increased life expectancy, reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, reduced depression, immune system boost, better blood pressure, decreased anxiety and stress, and better gut health and sleep.

Stanford University reminds us that February is Healthy Relationships Month and that good human connection helps maintain our emotional-physical health, wellbeing and growth. The university references research that productive relationships can motivate people to pursue goals that provide purpose and meaning and offer support when faced with harmful experiences.

The power of affection

Getting down to the nitty-gritty of relationships, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine tells us that physical demonstrations of affection can promote improvements in health and reduce the risk of heart disease. The heath system cites research showing that touch helps convey a sense of connection and strengthens positive emotions that enhance family, friendly and romantic relationships, forming a foundation for good physical health.

And while it may come as no surprise that UAB's medical experts suggest that hugging, touching, kissing, and sexual activity can boost levels of oxytocin, the hormone that causes relaxation and calmness, you may not know that this chemical boost can trigger heart-related health benefits, including lower blood pressure and heart rate, decreased stress from reductions in the "stress hormone" cortisol, and a drop in the inflammation of heart tissue.

Kory Floyd is a professor of communication and psychology at Arizona State University, and an expert in affectionate communication which he describes as including words, actions and behaviors that affect a person's health and well-being. Floyd's career-long focus on the connection between affection and health impacts echoes the conclusions of other researchers.

Floyd says affectionate communication benefits mental health and physical wellness, especially cardiovascular health. He notes that showing affection has even greater benefits than receiving it, and that affection can include hugging and hand holding as well as doing favors for someone or acknowledging a special day. Floyd's point: there is ample opportunity to express and receive affection and generate a positive impact on your health.

A new take on Valentine's Day

There you have it. Science-based evidence that relationships, and the expressions of love and affection that come with them, are good for your mental and physical health. It's a new take on Valentine's Day, for sure, but it's one that can provide the inspiration to take a serious shot at living healthy.

If you're interested in leveraging this boost to behavior change, I offer this tip from Vermont-based Gifford Health Care, which recommends sharing your feelings about your health, wellness and fitness goals with your loved ones. By working together to plan healthy meals, physical activities and keeping regular checkups, you'll leverage your relationships in ways that can benefit you and your loved ones. And, if you're really ambitious, check out the 20 Valentine's Day Workout Ideas from Amazon-affiliated My Fitness Routines. They'll help you build your own strength and stamina, while forging bonds with the important people in your life.

Whether it's a spouse, partner, child, grandchild, friend or coworker, relationships provide the mutual support and motivation essential to sustaining a healthy lifestyle. Make this Valentine's Day one you'll remember for years to come by leveraging the emotional force of your relationships.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.