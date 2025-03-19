More Health:

March 19, 2025

Cooper Health forum examines how to motivate men to live healthier

The health system held its first community event in Cape May County since acquiring Cape Regional Health System last year. More are expected to follow.

By Jon Marks, PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health
Cooper Men's Health Jon Marks/For PhillyVoice

Panelists at the men's health forum held Tuesday by Cooper University Health Care in Cape May County discuss ways to motivate men to live healthier lifestyles.

It's not just about you. Use it or lose it. It's never too late. And see the doctor!

Those were the messages a panel of doctors and health professionals kept emphasizing Tuesday night at the men's health forum that Cooper University Health Care held on behalf of its Cape Regional Medical Center at Avalon Golf Club. Seventy-three men and women turned out for Cooper's first joint event in Cape May Court House since the health system merged with Cape Regional last July. More are expected to follow. 

MOREFor teens, strong friendships outweigh impact of social media on mental health

"This community engagement is something we embrace and part of our core mission at Cooper," said panel moderator Louis Bezich, Cooper's senior vice president and chief administrative officer. "Before Cape Regional was in the Cooper family they did a number of community activities which we thought was great, and we'll continue them now that it's part of the Cooper family. 

"Tonight is an example of that."

It didn't take long to understand how important this was. 

"In my experience men are notorious for not attending to their health care needs, particularly men over 50," said Bezich, a PhillyVoice contributor and author of "Crack the Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men over 50." "They think it's unmanly to see a doctor.

"It's a cultural phenomenon that continues on, and we pass it on from one generation to the next. But more important, they have what I call a loving constituency: children, spouses, other family members. So it's as much about them as it is the men. You need motivation to lead a healthy lifestyle. That motivation frequently comes from family, from that loving constituency."

That theme reverberated throughout the night. Whether it's heart conditions, prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction or arthritis that may be affecting men, they give themselves a better chance to live longer, more fruitful lives by seeing their doctors and adopting healthier behaviors, including eating better and exercising. 

One other message for men: If you think you've waited too long to do something, it's never too late.

But when it comes to Cooper's relationship with Cape Regional, this event — dubbed Game On: Empowering Men's Health — is only the beginning. 

"Our next event like this will be in the fall for women," said Susan Staeger, Cape Regional's marketing and public relations director. "Breast health. Gynecology. Urogynecology. Probably some menopause stuff. 

"In addition to that, one of the things the team at Cooper is doing is going into the community and holding lunch and learn sessions. We'll have one in Avalon in May to talk about primary care and we're in conversation with Sea Isle for one sometime before summer. We bring lunch or brunch and a speaker. Followed by a Q&A."

Dr. Kevin McHale, Cooper's medical director for Orthopedics, is particularly excited about the news. 

"I grew up in the region and was actually born in Cape Regional, said McHale, who has hired two new surgeons since the merger and is in the process of hiring more. "Our goal in orthopedic medicine has always been to bring it closer to home.

"Adding a big affiliation like this opens up a wealth of options. The biggest thing is it's really going to significantly improve the infrastructure of our health system and capabilities through the Cooper merger. Going from a small community hospital to really elevate what we can provide."

He's not the only one pleased.

"We've made a purposeful decision and a purposeful commitment to improve the health care of this community," said Dr. Phillip Koren, director of Cooper and Inspira Cardiac Care. "We're hopeful and confident that over the next few years we will continue to improve the talent, improve the care and bring more specialized care. 

"We hope you see that, but it doesn't happen overnight."

Echoing the sentiments of his colleagues on the panel, Koren also stressed the importance of knowing family history as a preventative measure.

"I tell people you can change your pants, but you can't change your genes," he laughed. "Family history and lifestyle are important.

"How we eat, sleep, how much stress we're under, they're all connected to our approach to life. Mental health. Heart health. Bone health. So we really do need to pay attention to our bodies."

While answering a number of questions from the audience and stressing how important it is for older adults to remain active —that use it or lose it philosophy — Bezich again urged men to follow up on potential problems so that they don't become bigger problems.

"We have a growing gap between our lifespan and our health span," he explained. "Our life span is how long we live. Our health span is how long we live actively and our ability to be active, so we can go to the beach with our grandchildren or out to dinner with our spouse.

"It's all about the quality of life. Hopefully tonight will be your inspiration going forward."

Jon Marks, PhillyVoice Contributor

