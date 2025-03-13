More Health:

March 13, 2025

For teens, strong friendships outweigh impact of social media on mental health

Adolescents with the strongest relationships are the most likely to have high levels of well-being — even when they use Instagram, Facebook and other platforms frequently, study shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Teenagers
Teens Social Media Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The amount of time teens spend on social media has less impact on their mental health than the strength of their friendships, new research shows.

Teenagers who have strong friendships tend to have better mental health, regardless of their social media use, a new study finds.

Social media has become omnipresent in the lives of teens. A 2023 Gallup poll found the average U.S. teen spends nearly five hours a day on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and other platforms.

MORE: Measles case reported in Philly; People may have been exposed at CHOP, South Philly health center

Research has explored the dangers of such high levels of social media use among teens. A 2019 study found adolescents who spent more than three hours a day on social media had a heightened risk for anxiety and depression. Another recent study identified a link between social media use and lower mood, body image dissatisfaction, cyberbullying and loneliness. Two years ago, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory saying there is not enough evidence to determine if social media use is safe for children and especially adolescents.

The new study, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, seems to counter some of these worries. It found healthy peer relationships to be the most powerful predictor of positive mental health among teens and that the type of social media use — like browsing or posting — had "little influence." The link between strong friendships and positive mental health was nearly three times larger than the association between social media use and poor mental health.

"As peer relationship quality increased, there was a higher probability of having high well-being and low psychopathology, even at extreme levels of social media use," the researchers wrote.

"These results suggest peer relationship quality had more of an influence on mental health than social media indicators – a critical finding, considering recent research, policies, and popular press that focus on the 'psychological harm' of social media without contextualizing social media use within the broader adolescent ecosystem," the researchers said.

The study used data from nearly 1,000 teens ages 13-18 who had participated in previous study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The data was collected between 2019 and 2023.

The teenagers detailed the social media platforms they used and how often they browsed and posted, measuring on a scale ranging between "never" and "almost constantly." On average, the teens spent about 3.5 hours a day on social media – less than the 4.8 hours measured in the 2023 Gallup poll.

The researchers used two questionnaires to measure levels of depression, psychological well-being and other aspects of mental health and to analyze feelings of connectedness, social acceptance and support.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Teenagers Philadelphia Well-being Research Studies Depression Friendships Social Media

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple NICU In article 2.jpg

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia
Purchased - elderly gray-haired female holding glasses in living room

What to know about eye health and aging

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa., N.J. turnpikes weigh options to ease traffic on Delaware River Bridge

Delaware River Bridge

Women's Health

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Arts & Culture

Mo'ne Davis honored with sculpture at Louisville Slugger Museum

mo'ne davis louisville slugger museum

Illness

Measles case reported in Philly; People may have been exposed at CHOP, South Philly health center

Measles Case Philly

Festivals

St. Patrick's Day parade: New route, road closures and SEPTA changes

St Patrick's Day Parade guide

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers prevail in tank battle with crucial loss to Raptors

Quentin Grimes Sixers Raptors

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved