More Health:

March 12, 2025

Measles case reported in Philly; People may have been exposed at CHOP, South Philly health center

A person caught the virus while traveling internationally, officials say. The case is not connected to the one in Montgomery County or the outbreak in Texas.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Measles
Measles Case Philly Jay Janner/American-Statesman; USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A measles case has been confirmed in Philadelphia in someone who was exposed while traveling abroad, authorities said. Above, a file photo of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

A measles case has been reported in Philadelphia, and people who visited the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center in recent days may have been exposed, health officials said Wednesday. 

The potential exposures at CHOP's emergency department happened Monday between 7:55 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., health officials said. 

MORE: After measles case reported in Philly area, CHOP doctor says there's no need to worry about vaccinated children

Other people may have been exposed at the health and literacy center — which houses a CHOP primary care facility and the city's Health Center No. 2 — on Friday between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m., or on Saturday between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. The building also includes the South Philadelphia library branch, but health officials said there were no potential exposures in the library. 

"We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement. "We know that this measles case is not associated with either the recent case in Montgomery County or the ongoing outbreak in Texas."

The person with measles was exposed while traveling abroad, health officials said.

"(M)any places outside of the U.S., and increasingly within the U.S., do not have enough people vaccinated to prevent measles disease within communities," Dr. Mayssa Abuali, medical director of the city's immunization program, said in a statement.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and death. Generally, about 9 of 10 unvaccinated people that are exposed to the virus get sick. Early symptoms are fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis (pink eye). These last 2 to 4 days before a rash appears. 

As of Thursday, 222 measles cases have been reported in the United States this year from three outbreaks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionOf those cases, 201 occurred in Texas, and most of the cases have been in children who have not been vaccinated.

"As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who cannot be vaccinated to be exposed to this deadly disease," Raval-Nelson said. "That's why it is critical for everyone who needs to be protected from measles to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

The two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles infections and offers lifelong protection.

People who are traveling outside the country and to areas where there are existing measles outbreaks should talk to their health care providers about getting early MMR vaccines for infants ages 6-11 months and second doses for travelers at least two weeks before a trip, Abuali said.

What to do if you are exposed to measles

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles are advised to quarantine by staying at home — away from others — for 21 days. If they must leave their homes, health officials said they must wear a mask the entire time they are away. Wearing a mask won't completely prevent the illness from spreading, but it will lower the risk, officials said. 

People who potentially were exposed at CHOP or the health and literacy center are advised to follow the instructions below to determine whether they are protected from measles. People who were not in the buildings at the times of exposure do not need to follow them, health officials said. 

• Generally, people are considered protected if they were born before 1957, have already had measles, have a blood test showing immunity to measles, or have written documentation of adequate MMR vaccination.

• People should look at their vaccination records or ask their health care providers to see if they have had the age-appropriate dose or doses of the MMR vaccine.

• The MMR vaccine is recommended for children ages 12-15 months. A second dose given at ages 4-6 years. Infants under 12 months are not routinely eligible for the vaccine and are not protected.

People who are protected from measles do not have to do anything. The MMR vaccine is extremely effective at preventing measles.

The health department advises people who are not protected against measles to take the following steps:

• People who potentially were exposed at the CHOP emergency department should receive a dose of the MMR vaccine before Thursday. They should ask their health care providers about how to get the vaccine. The health department has additional resources for getting vaccinated on its website. People who do not get an MMR vaccine need to stay home for 21 days.

• People who potentially were exposed at the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center should contact their health care providers. Those who were there Friday should stay at home until March 27. Those who were there Saturday should stay at home until March 28. If they develop symptoms, they should contact their health care providers. 

Babies under 12 months, people who are pregnant and not immune and people with weakened immune systems – and potentially were exposed at CHOP or the health and literacy center – should consult their health care providers as soon as possible.

People who develop any measles-like symptoms through March 31 should immediately contact their doctors – and tell doctors before visiting that they may have been exposed to measles. They also should notify the Philadelphia Department of Public Health by calling (215) 685-6740 and then pressing option No. 5.

People who were not in the CHOP emergency department or the health and literacy center during the potential exposure times do not need to follow these instructions.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Measles Philadelphia Infectious Disease Vaccines Department of Public Health Prevention Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple NICU In article 2.jpg

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia
Purchased - elderly gray-haired female holding glasses in living room

What to know about eye health and aging

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Car-free streets return to Rittenhouse on Sundays in April

april open streets

Women's Health

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

TV

Philly artists, actors brought 'authenticity' to 'Long Bright River'

long bright river philadelphia

Wellness

Mushroom coffee has all the zing with less caffeine, fans say. But its health benefits may be overstated

Mushroom Coffee

Arts & Culture

Antique dealers to sell art and furniture at the Philadelphia Show

Philadelphia Show

Eagles

Report: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell finalizing deal with the Steelers

6.1.23_EaglesKennt-Gainwell_ColleenClaggett-0286.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved