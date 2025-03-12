Measles case reported in Philly; People may have been exposed at CHOP, South Philly health center

A measles case has been reported in Philadelphia, and people who visited the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center in recent days may have been exposed, health officials said Wednesday.

The potential exposures at CHOP's emergency department happened Monday between 7:55 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., health officials said.



Other people may have been exposed at the health and literacy center — which houses a CHOP primary care facility and the city's Health Center No. 2 — on Friday between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m., or on Saturday between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. The building also includes the South Philadelphia library branch, but health officials said there were no potential exposures in the library.

"We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement. "We know that this measles case is not associated with either the recent case in Montgomery County or the ongoing outbreak in Texas."

The person with measles was exposed while traveling abroad, health officials said.

"(M)any places outside of the U.S., and increasingly within the U.S., do not have enough people vaccinated to prevent measles disease within communities," Dr. Mayssa Abuali, medical director of the city's immunization program, said in a statement.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and death. Generally, about 9 of 10 unvaccinated people that are exposed to the virus get sick. Early symptoms are fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis (pink eye). These last 2 to 4 days before a rash appears.

As of Thursday, 222 measles cases have been reported in the United States this year from three outbreaks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those cases, 201 occurred in Texas, and most of the cases have been in children who have not been vaccinated.

"As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who cannot be vaccinated to be exposed to this deadly disease," Raval-Nelson said. "That's why it is critical for everyone who needs to be protected from measles to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

The two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles infections and offers lifelong protection.

People who are traveling outside the country and to areas where there are existing measles outbreaks should talk to their health care providers about getting early MMR vaccines for infants ages 6-11 months and second doses for travelers at least two weeks before a trip, Abuali said.

What to do if you are exposed to measles

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles are advised to quarantine by staying at home — away from others — for 21 days. If they must leave their homes, health officials said they must wear a mask the entire time they are away. Wearing a mask won't completely prevent the illness from spreading, but it will lower the risk, officials said.

People who potentially were exposed at CHOP or the health and literacy center are advised to follow the instructions below to determine whether they are protected from measles. People who were not in the buildings at the times of exposure do not need to follow them, health officials said.

• Generally, people are considered protected if they were born before 1957, have already had measles, have a blood test showing immunity to measles, or have written documentation of adequate MMR vaccination. • People should look at their vaccination records or ask their health care providers to see if they have had the age-appropriate dose or doses of the MMR vaccine. • The MMR vaccine is recommended for children ages 12-15 months. A second dose given at ages 4-6 years. Infants under 12 months are not routinely eligible for the vaccine and are not protected.

People who are protected from measles do not have to do anything. The MMR vaccine is extremely effective at preventing measles.

The health department advises people who are not protected against measles to take the following steps:

• People who potentially were exposed at the CHOP emergency department should receive a dose of the MMR vaccine before Thursday. They should ask their health care providers about how to get the vaccine. The health department has additional resources for getting vaccinated on its website. People who do not get an MMR vaccine need to stay home for 21 days. • People who potentially were exposed at the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center should contact their health care providers. Those who were there Friday should stay at home until March 27. Those who were there Saturday should stay at home until March 28. If they develop symptoms, they should contact their health care providers.

Babies under 12 months, people who are pregnant and not immune and people with weakened immune systems – and potentially were exposed at CHOP or the health and literacy center – should consult their health care providers as soon as possible.

People who develop any measles-like symptoms through March 31 should immediately contact their doctors – and tell doctors before visiting that they may have been exposed to measles. They also should notify the Philadelphia Department of Public Health by calling (215) 685-6740 and then pressing option No. 5.

People who were not in the CHOP emergency department or the health and literacy center during the potential exposure times do not need to follow these instructions.