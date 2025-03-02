More Health:

March 02, 2025

Measles case confirmed in Montgomery County

A case of the highly contagious virus was reported in an unvaccinated child, officials say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Measles
measles montgomery county Jay Janner/American-Statesman; USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A measles case has been confirmed in Montgomery County in an unvaccinated child, authorities said. Above, a file photo of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

A measles case has been confirmed in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The case was reported in an unvaccinated child, and is being investigated by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Office of Public Health, according to a release shared Sunday. Disease investigators are completing contact tracing, and are contacting people who may have been potentially exposed. 

MORE: Most infant formula in the U.S. contains a high amount of added sugars

The following locations were visited by the Montgomery County child with a confirmed case of measles during their infectious period:

• China Airlines Airport Shuttle Bus, Departing JFK Airport Terminal 4, arriving at North Philadelphia, Pho Ha Saigon, 757 Adams Avenue, Philadelphia, from Feb. 25, at 9:30 p.m. to Feb. 26 at 3:15 a.m.
• True North Pediatrics Associates of Plymouth, 3031 Walton Rd., #C101, Plymouth Meeting, on Feb. 26, from 11:45. a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
• CHOP King of Prussia Campus Emergency Department, 550 S. Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, on  Feb. 26, from 12:52 p.m. to 3:02 p.m.

Investigators are also working to gather additional details regarding possible exposure during and after air travel.

People who were at any of the above locations during the specified time periods may have been exposed. The measles virus is considered extremely contagious and can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area, and if someone breathes in the contaminated air or touches an infected surface then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, they can become infected. It can also be transmitted from person to person through coughing and sneezing.

Potential exposure does not guarantee illness. Those who already received two doses of the measles vaccine — usually administered to children as the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine — or have already had measles do not need to take action. Anyone born before 1957 is also generally considered immune to the virus. But health officials are urging anyone who is not protected to get vaccinated. Children who are too young for the vaccine, as well as pregnant or immunocompromised people, should contact their doctor as soon as possible.

Measles typically begins with a fever that lasts for several days, followed by coughing, runny nose and watery eyes. Two to three days after symptoms start, tiny white spots may appear in the mouth. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a flat, red spotted rash appears on the face at the hairline and spreads downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. There may also be small, raised bumps. Symptoms usually appear between 7-14 days after exposure to the virus, but can take as long as 21 days to begin. 

Three people in Bergen County, New Jersey, were confirmed to be infected with measles last month. Also last month, a child died in a measles outbreak in Texas, marking the first U.S. measles death in a decade. The DOH told NBC10 that there is no immediate risk to the general public at this time, and 94% of all Pennsylvania residents are vaccinated against the measles virus. Philadelphia's last measles outbreak occurred from December 2023 to early January 2024, originating at a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Measles Philadelphia Illness Children's Health Montgomery County

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Photos show SS United States traveling along Florida coast

SS United States Photos

Entertainment

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Limited - Jay Pharoah

Books

Teen romance book reimagines 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' in Philly

While We're Young

Mental Health

The key to happiness? Don't strive for it

Happiness Paradox

Arts & Culture

On Stage in March: Philly GRIT and 'Romeo and Juliet' reimagined

Antony and Cleopatra Quintessence

Phillies

Phillies season preview: Do the Phillies have enough in the bullpen?

Matt-Strahm-Phillies-bullpen_022825

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved