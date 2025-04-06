More Health:

April 06, 2025

Texas Pete hot sauce products recalled due to undeclared sulfites, mislabeling

The affected buffalo sauce and 'CHAbanero' sauce products were sold in 10 states, including New Jersey, the FDA said.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
texas pete buffalo sauce recall Provided Image/U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce is being recalled because select bottles may actually contain sriracha sauce, which has sulfites, according to the FDA. People who are allergic to sulfites can have a severe reaction if they consume it.

Some Texas Pete brand hot sauce products are being recalled due to potential undeclared allergens and mislabeling, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce is being recalled because select bottles may contain sriracha sauce, which has sulfites, according to the FDA. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites can have a serious allergic reaction if they consume it. Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce is also being recalled because some bottles fail to contain the labeled ingredient "aged peppers," which has red habanero peppers, salt and vinegar, the FDA said.

The affected Habanero Buffalo Sauce products include two fluid ounce bottles with best by dates of Dec. 5, 2025, and 12 fluid ounce bottles with best by dates of Nov. 7, 2025. The affected CHAbanero sauce products include two fluid ounce bottles, 20 fluid ounce bottles, and half gallon bottles with various best by dates in 2027. 

During an internal quality testing of the products, it was discovered that bottles of Habanero Buffalo Sauce actually contained sriracha sauce, which has sodium bisulfite as a preservative, the FDA said. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled products were distributed to stores in 10 states, including New Jersey, between Feb. 5, 2025, and March 26, 2025. Anyone who purchased the recalled hot sauce is urged to dispose of it or return it for a full refund, the FDA said.

