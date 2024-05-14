Quinta Brunson appears in Childish Gambino's music video for 'Little Foot Big Foot'

Fans of Donald Glover's work as Childish Gambino got some fun surprises Monday, with a couple of treats that appeal directly to Philadelphia.

Glover shadow dropped an album called "Atavista," a "finished version" of his 2020 album "3.15.20," and the music video for the track "Little Foot Big Foot" features "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson in a brief role.

As a cherry on top, Glover also announced his first tour since 2019, and Philadelphia is one of the stops. His "New World Tour" hits the Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 21.

In the black-and-white music video for "Little Foot Big Foot," Glover plays a jazz entertainer leading a trio called Johnny and the Pipes, which shows up to perform at a nightclub owned by Brunson's character. In the opening scene, Brunson keeps up with the snappy dialogue, playing it straight and no-nonsense to Glover's bright-eyed character.

"Do not make eye contact with the front row; they will take it as a challenge," Brunson's club owner character warns. "We are not accountable or responsible for any damage to any instrument, including your body."

It was a prescient message, as the scene becomes surprisingly violent, albeit in a darkly comedic fashion characteristic of Childish Gambino. The six-minute video features Glover and his backup dancers performing an energetic dance, and it ends with a guest verse from Atlanta rapper Young Nudy.

The "Little Foot Big Foot" music video, directed by frequent Donald Glover collaborator Hiro Murai, can be seen below.