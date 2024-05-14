Jason Kelce joins 'Monday Night Countdown,' 2027 Super Bowl coverage, ESPN confirms

Jason Kelce's reported media deal with ESPN was made official on Tuesday.

The former All-Pro Eagles center will be joining the network as an analyst on its "Monday Night Countdown" pregame show and during its halftime break on "Monday Night Football" as part of a multi-year contract. Furthermore, it was also announced that Kelce will be a part of ESPN's and ABC's live Super Bowl coverage in 2027.

“Turns out, it was a short retirement!" Kelce said in a press release." I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”



Kelce, who played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles and became one of the most accomplished centers in football while establishing himself as an all-time fan favorite in Philadelphia, stood as one of the biggest free agents in sports media from the second he announced his retirement.

His weekly podcast "New Heights," which he hosts with his brother and star Chiefs tight end Travis, continues to rapidly grow in popularity. And between the 36-year old's endearing personality, and experience and perspective of the game that can help break down the finer details and convey it in approachable terms, he marked a major get for any network that could potentially land him.

Nearly all of the NFL's major media partners reportedly made their pitch and tried after the Eagles' 2023 season ended, but ESPN won out in an 'aggressive pursuit' behind the scenes.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports