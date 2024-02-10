Report: Jason Kelce meets with Fox, ESPN about possible TV career

Jason Kelce hasn't made any official announcement on his future yet, but he does appear to be seeing what's out there after football.

Per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Kelce met with ESPN and Fox this week while in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, possibly gauging interest in a TV career with either of the two networks.

It's a “testing of the water," one of McCarthy's sources said of the meetings, with NBC, CBS, and Amazon expected to check in as well should broadcasting be the route that Kelce wants to take.

The longtime Eagles center is already well-suited for the camera, as his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis has taken off in popularity over the past year and with both of their celebrities skyrocketing.

Plus, the 36-year old would bring a six-time All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning resume to the table for any potential network he would theoretically join. But that's only if he does, in fact, retire.

After the Eagles' month-long spiral ended in a blowout of a wild card loss to the Buccaneers down in Tampa Bay, reports indicated that Kelce told his teammates this was it.

Publicly, however, Kelce has maintained that he wants to take his time to fully think it through before making any official call.

In the meantime, he went to the Pro Bowl last weekend and has been along for the ride watching Travis make another run to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, who will be facing the 49ers on Sunday.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports