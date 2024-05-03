More Events:

May 03, 2024

Breweries and distilleries return to Olde Kensington for Made on American fest

Nearly 30 vendors will span from Master Street to Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Saturday, May 18.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Beer
Made on American @punchbuggybrewing/Facebook

Made on American Street Festival attendees can sip unlimited samples from Punch Buggy, Dock Street, Sly Fox, Two Locals and Human Robot later this month.

The Made in America Festival may be out for another summer, but Made on American is going 18 years strong with another iteration of the Olde Kensington street fest.

MORE: Philly Sketchfest 2024 will feature acts from around the U.S. for a week of laughs

Beer will flow on American Street on Saturday, May 18, as over two dozen vendors take over the blacktop. Punch Buggy Brewing, located along the drag, and Wissahickon Brewing, which will soon open in the neighborhood, are the official hosts of the afternoon with Home Brewed Events, but many other brewers from around the city will attend. The list includes Attic Brewing Co., Dock Street Brewery, Two Locals Brewing Co., Human Robot and Sly Fox, and it's subject to expansion as the date draws closer.

Distilleries like Manatawny Still Works and New Liberty are also in the mix, along with cideries and a long list of craft vendors. You can also line your stomach with bites from a dozen food vendors, from Burrito Feliz to Mom Mom's Kitchen, which will join Carbon Copy Brewing in Port Richmond in the coming months.

A $50 general admission ticket gets you unlimited samples of beer, cider, wine and cocktails, plus a tasting glass and round of mini golf from Libertee Grounds. But big spenders can claim all that plus exclusive food and beers and a 1 p.m. admission for $75.

Made on American Street Festival

Saturday, May 18 | 2-6 p.m.
$50 general admission
American Street between Master Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Have a news tip? Let us know.

