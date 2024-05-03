Breweries and distilleries return to Olde Kensington for Made on American fest

The Made in America Festival may be out for another summer, but Made on American is going 18 years strong with another iteration of the Olde Kensington street fest.

Beer will flow on American Street on Saturday, May 18, as over two dozen vendors take over the blacktop. Punch Buggy Brewing, located along the drag, and Wissahickon Brewing, which will soon open in the neighborhood, are the official hosts of the afternoon with Home Brewed Events, but many other brewers from around the city will attend. The list includes Attic Brewing Co., Dock Street Brewery, Two Locals Brewing Co., Human Robot and Sly Fox, and it's subject to expansion as the date draws closer.

Distilleries like Manatawny Still Works and New Liberty are also in the mix, along with cideries and a long list of craft vendors. You can also line your stomach with bites from a dozen food vendors, from Burrito Feliz to Mom Mom's Kitchen, which will join Carbon Copy Brewing in Port Richmond in the coming months.

A $50 general admission ticket gets you unlimited samples of beer, cider, wine and cocktails, plus a tasting glass and round of mini golf from Libertee Grounds. But big spenders can claim all that plus exclusive food and beers and a 1 p.m. admission for $75.

Saturday, May 18 | 2-6 p.m.

$50 general admission

American Street between Master Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue

