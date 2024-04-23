Mom-Mom's Kitchen, Carbon Copy Brewing to open inside former Lunar Inn in Port Richmond

After 10 years in the food truck business, opening up a Polish restaurant in Port Richmond is a bit of a homecoming for the owners of Mom-Mom's Kitchen. Its location is not only near their former cafe, but it's also in the neighborhood where Mom-Mom herself – co-owner Kaitlin Wine's grandmother, who just turned 101 – went to church while growing up in nearby Bridesburg.

Plus, for co-owner Ryan Elmore, it's a chance to rebuild some of Port Richmond's Polish heritage.

"We just thought it would be really awesome to go back into the neighborhood where there's a ton of Polish people but the food is underrepresented," Elmore said. "You could shop for some Polish groceries and things like that, but outside of the Dinner House, there's not really anybody else in Port Richmond still actually serving Polish food in a restaurant."

Mom-Mom's is one of two businesses moving into the former site of the Lunar Inn, the former neighborhood bar at 3124 Richmond St. Mom-Mom's will be joined by Carbon Copy Brewing, which offers craft beers. An opening date has not yet been set, but the businesses are hoping it will be in the next couple months.

The space includes a 12-seat bar and table seating for 30, plus some outdoor seating and a courtyard. Carbon Copy will have 16 taps for its beer, cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic options. Mom-Mom's food can be ordered at a kitchen-pass window.

Elmore said he's still finalizing the menu, but it will feature Polish favorites like kielbasa and sauerkraut as well as dishes personal to the owners, like broiled flounder and liverwurst. Mom-Mom's and Carbon Copy Brewing also will collaborate on some menu items, including a Polish-hopped lager.

"It leads to more of a casual environment that I think people are looking for like, 'Well, I mean, I'm here for a drink, but now I'm getting a little hungry,'" Carbon Copy co-owner Kyle Wolak said. "Having those options available in a more casual way is very popular and utilitarian these days."

Mom-Mom's and Carbon Copy also are taking over the former bottle shop space at the back of the property. For now, Wolak said they'll be using it as an extra dining area for private parties and Mom-Mom's pierogi school lessons. Carbon Copy will be selling beer and wine to go, but it will be out of a fridge at the front.

The partnership between Carbon Copy and Mom-Mom's was the brainchild of developer A Frame Constructs. In addition to creating Martha in Kensington and Sally's in Center City, owner Mike Parsell has been the main force behind the revival of the Richmond Street corridor, bringing in Launderette Records, Tshatshke Jewelry Studio, Creep Records, Big Top Vintage, Corpse Flower Tattoo and a 10-unit apartment complex.

Carbon Copy opened its first location in 2022 at the former Dock Street Brewing space in West Philly. The brewery operated a pop-up in Passyunk last summer, but the Port Richmond space will be its second permanent location. Wolak said he's hoping Carbon Copy can become a community staple rather than another "drop in the bucket" in trendy, restaurant-heavy neighborhoods.

Elmore said he's excited to move Mom-Mom's into Port Richmond's dining scene, which includes historic spots like Tacconelli's Pizzeria and newer staples.

"Port Richmond has an awesome dining scene, Tacconelli's is a place that's near and dear to my heart and I always used to love going to Hinge Cafe back in the day and the new groups there too, like Gaul & Co. and Nemi," Elmore said. "I'm excited to join a new group of restaurant owners and ... make it our thing here."

Mom-Mom's and Carbon Copy Brewing each can be caught at the monthly Richmond Street Flea market. Mom-Mom's truck frequently appears, and Carbon Copy Brewing was approved for a pop-up bar at April's market.

The Mom-Mom's and Carbon Copy partnership follows a trend of other collaborations like those between Human Robot and Poe's Sandwich, and Joint Punch Buggy Brewing and Happy Bites. Wolak and Elmore said that they're eager to work together and see what the partnership will bring.

"Beer and pierogies is going to be a great combination, both are very approachable, not very like high brow," Wolak said. "I feel like both are open canvases to create a lot of different flavors and deliver them to people in an affordable manner."