More Events:

April 22, 2024

PAFA will host yoga classes in its rotunda

The Tuesday night sessions will last 45 minutes, and participants can explore the museum after hours.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
PAFA yoga Provided image/Constance Mensh/PAFA

An upcoming yoga series at PAFA will take place in the middle of Saya Woolfalk's art installation "We Emerge at the Sunset of Your Ideology" (pictured above).

Twist into warrior, chair and cobra pose inside the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts' historic rotunda for a special yoga program.

PAFA will extend its normal museum hours for three nights as part of its upcoming Yoga in the Rotunda series. The Tuesday classes will be held in the middle of an immersive art installation, which involves looping color videos with sound, to give attendees an experience they won't find in a traditional yoga studio. PAFA's landmark building, considered one of the best surviving examples of Victorian Gothic architecture in America, will also help in that department.

MORE: Several Philly animal shelters will cap adoption fees to $50 in May

A different teacher will lead each class and lend its own theme. Eunmi Chang will host "Flow & Harmonic Vibrations" on April 30, followed by Lori McAlister with "From the Outside In" on May 7. Dave Hem closes the series out with his "3rd Eye Max" on May 14. All classes will begin at 6 p.m. and last 45 minutes — though participants are welcome to explore the museum before and after their flows. It will be open 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to registered guests.

While Yoga in the Rotunda welcomes all experience levels, participants must be 18 years or older and bring their own mats. Advance registration is required.

Yoga in the Rotunda

April 30, May 7, May 14
6-6:45 p.m. | $25 adult admission
Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts
118-128 N. Broad St., Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Museums Classes PAFA

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

How a working capital line of credit can provide flexibility for business owners
Limited - Johnston County - Broadslab Bourbon and Whiskey Product Lineup

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

American Airlines added nonstop flights to Brazil for Eagles season opener
American Airlines PHL

Sponsored

Laughter may be the best medicine
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Senior Health

Medicare's push to improve chronic care attracts businesses, but not many doctors
Medicare CCM Doctors

Music

Taylor Swift mentions Bucks County band the Starting Line in new song
taylor swift starting line

Sixers

Tyrese Maxey's scoring increase headlines Most Improved Player case
Maxey Coby White

Performances

Leslie Odom Jr. to perform in Philadelphia next month
leslie odom jr concert

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved