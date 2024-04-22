PAFA will host yoga classes in its rotunda

Twist into warrior, chair and cobra pose inside the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts' historic rotunda for a special yoga program.

PAFA will extend its normal museum hours for three nights as part of its upcoming Yoga in the Rotunda series. The Tuesday classes will be held in the middle of an immersive art installation, which involves looping color videos with sound, to give attendees an experience they won't find in a traditional yoga studio. PAFA's landmark building, considered one of the best surviving examples of Victorian Gothic architecture in America, will also help in that department.

A different teacher will lead each class and lend its own theme. Eunmi Chang will host "Flow & Harmonic Vibrations" on April 30, followed by Lori McAlister with "From the Outside In" on May 7. Dave Hem closes the series out with his "3rd Eye Max" on May 14. All classes will begin at 6 p.m. and last 45 minutes — though participants are welcome to explore the museum before and after their flows. It will be open 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to registered guests.

While Yoga in the Rotunda welcomes all experience levels, participants must be 18 years or older and bring their own mats. Advance registration is required.

April 30, May 7, May 14

6-6:45 p.m. | $25 adult admission

Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

118-128 N. Broad St., Philadelphia

