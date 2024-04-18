Several Philly animal shelters will cap adoption fees at $50 to start May

In early May, animal rescues will make the case that, no, you can absolutely adopt another pet, by offering reduced fees of $50 or less.

The discount is part of the Bissell Pet Foundation's latest Empty the Shelters promotion. The nonprofit regularly partners with animal rescue organizations to cap their adoption fees at $50 (plus the cost of a local dog license) to send more pups and cats to new homes. Its latest event runs May 1-15, and it's coming to five local shelters.

A trio of rescues in Philadelphia will offer the discount: ACCT Philly, Morris Animal Rescue and the Pennsylvania SPCA. Over in Birdsboro, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County will also lower fees on adoptable pets. And in Media, Delaware County, the Providence Animal Center will cap the cost on all cats.

Promo dates will vary by location, so double check with the shelter before you show up. Some, like ACCT Philly, also ask that you fill out an application ahead of time. Otherwise, all you need is a good pet name ready to go — and you can have Jason Catce for free.

