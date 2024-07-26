Roach races are back during Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences

A family-friendly gathering of insect enthusiasts is returning to Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences.

At Bug Fest, people can get an up-close look at tiny and large insects, chat with scientists and take part in various activities centered around bugs. The festival takes place Aug. 10-11.

The 17th annual event again features "roach races," which as the name suggests, involves cockroaches racing through tracks and obstacles. There are also education stations and crafting workshops.

New Orleans "Cajun Bug Chef" Zack Lemann will make chocolate chirp cookies and deep-fried cicadas, and artist Jerrell Adams will sketch beetles and other bugs on a large white chalkboard throughout the festival.



"Bug Fest is a time that we put a spotlight on insects, so guests have a chance to learn about and celebrate the creatures that make up 80 percent of the earth's species and explore the Academy's world-class Entomology collection," said Jon Gelhaus, the curator of Entomology at the Academy.

Tickets cost $25 online and $27 at the door for people age 13 and older. Tickets for children ages 2-12 cost $21 online and $23 at the door.

Saturday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 11

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $25

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

