N.J. brewery to host 'Suds for Seals' fundraiser for Marine Mammal Stranding Center

An Atlantic County brewery will raise money for a rescue and rehabilitation center for displaced marine life next month.

Hidden Sands Brewing Company is hosting a ticketed "Suds for Seals" fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 15, in its Egg Harbor Township taproom. The evening benefits the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the Brigantine nonprofit that cares for seals, sea turtles and other ocean animals in distress.

The evening will include raffles, snacks ("sea-cuterie") and plenty of discounted craft beer. Regrettably, no seals will be in attendance, but the center's whiskered mascot Luseal will make an appearance with staffers.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center recently relaunched its similar "Ales for Whales" fundraiser in Atlantic City after a three-year hiatus. Though seals and turtles have made up the bulk of its rescue calls since the center was founded in 1976, it also frequently attends to whales and dolphins. The center is currently caring for two injured grey seals.

Tickets to "Suds for Seals" are now on sale for $35, but the price will increase to $40 starting on Aug. 1. The 21-and-older party starts at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

5:30-8:30 p.m. | $35-$40

Hidden Sands Brewing Company

6754 Washington Ave. Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

