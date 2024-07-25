More Events:

July 25, 2024

N.J. brewery to host 'Suds for Seals' fundraiser for Marine Mammal Stranding Center

The Aug. 15 event, which benefits the Brigantine nonprofit rescue center, will have beer, 'sea-cuterie' and raffles.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Fundraisers
Suds for Seals @njmarinemammal/Facebook

Hidden Sands Brewing Company will host a fundraiser for the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which rescues displaced seals from the Jersey Shore, on Thursday, Aug. 15.

An Atlantic County brewery will raise money for a rescue and rehabilitation center for displaced marine life next month.

Hidden Sands Brewing Company is hosting a ticketed "Suds for Seals" fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 15, in its Egg Harbor Township taproom. The evening benefits the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the Brigantine nonprofit that cares for seals, sea turtles and other ocean animals in distress. 

MORE: These Philly bars are hosting watch parties and offering specials for the Summer Olympics

The evening will include raffles, snacks ("sea-cuterie") and plenty of discounted craft beer. Regrettably, no seals will be in attendance, but the center's whiskered mascot Luseal will make an appearance with staffers.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center recently relaunched its similar "Ales for Whales" fundraiser in Atlantic City after a three-year hiatus. Though seals and turtles have made up the bulk of its rescue calls since the center was founded in 1976, it also frequently attends to whales and dolphins. The center is currently caring for two injured grey seals.

Tickets to "Suds for Seals" are now on sale for $35, but the price will increase to $40 starting on Aug. 1. The  21-and-older party starts at 5:30 p.m.

Suds for Seals

Thursday, Aug. 15
5:30-8:30 p.m. | $35-$40
Hidden Sands Brewing Company
6754 Washington Ave. Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Fundraisers New Jersey Marine Mammal Stranding Center Breweries Seals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Dave Matthews Tribute Band in Camden County Parks

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Fuel at Bucks County Wawa possibly linked to cars breaking down
Wawa Gas Richboro

Sponsored

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Parenting

To help parents facing adversity nurture their children, a Delaware prof created a program now used by 10 countries
Mary Dozier Delaware

Movies

New trailer for Bob Dylan biopic features motorcycle scene in Cape May
Bob Dylan biopic Timothee Chalamet Cape May

Sixers

What will the Sixers be able to do in 2025 NBA free agency?
Morey 7.20.24

Performances

Philly Dance Day to feature daytime workshops and evening showcase
Philadelphia Dance Day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved