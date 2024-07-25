These Philly bars are hosting watch parties and offering specials for the Summer Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are in Paris, but sports fans who aren't making the highly expensive trip abroad to see the action in person can root for the United States at bars and restaurants across the region.

If you're spending summer at the shore, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City has launched the Medal Bar Olympic-themed pop-up — complete with specialty cocktails, photo opportunities and TV screens to watch the Games — which run from July 26 through Aug. 11.

For fans staying in Philly, here are some bars and restaurants hosting watch parties and offering food and drink specials for the Olympics:

Chickie's & Pete's



Fans can chow down on Crabfries while rooting for the U.S. at the sports bar, which has many locations throughout the Philly region. Chickie's & Pete's will be showing matchups throughout the entire Olympic games on its many TVs. There will also be happy hour specials weekdays from 4-6 p.m. at the bar, and daily beer specials.

Founding Fathers Sports Bar | 1612 South St.

The sports bar on South Street will offer offer beer deals, including $4 Michelob Ultra cans and $6 Carlsberg Pilsner. Founding Fathers will also sell Olympic-themed cocktails throughout the summer games, including the "Olympic torch" (made with vodka, orange juice and grenadine) and the "Simone Biles Spritz"(made with vodka, Crème de cassis and champagne).

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant | 1150 Market St.

The craft brewery and restaurant, with locations in Center City and the suburbs, is offering flights and four-packs of "Gold-medal winning beers," including Vienna Red Lager and Russian Imperial Stout. "King of the Hill" loyalty members will also get double points on food purchases every day during the Olympics. Plus, when Team USA wins a gold medal, pints of King's Gold will be sold for a discounted price of $5 for the rest of the day.

McGillin's Olde Ale House | 1310 Drury St.

The oldest continuously operating tavern in Philly will offer an Olympic-themed "Cocktails of Champions" menu. The special drinks include the Gold Medal Martini, made with limoncello; the World Record Splash, made with tequila and raspberry liqueur; and the French 75, made with gin and champagne. There are also French-themed food offerings paying homage to the host nation, including Moules Frites (mussels in chardonnay sauce with a side of fries) and a French onion burger.

Panorama Wine Bar | 14 Front St.

The wine bar in the Penn's View Hotel in Old City is adding two French sparkling wines to its extensive wine list in honor of the Paris Games. It also will serve two Olympic-themed wine flights, including "Host Nation: Olympic Flight to France" — which features wines from France — and the "We are the Champions: Olympic Medal Hopeful Origins" — which pays tribute to the various participating athletes' home nations with wines from Germany, Portugal, South Africa, Argentina and Spain.

Patchwork | 1620 Chancellor St.

The restaurant in Hyatt Centric hotel in Center City will celebrate the Olympic games with a frozen Firecracker Cocktail, fashioned in the patriotic colors of red, white and blue. During the Olympics, customers can pair their Firecracker Cocktail with a burger or Philly roast pork for a discounted price.

Provided Image/PUNCH Media Patchwork, located at 1620 Chancellor Street in the Hyatt Centric, is serving patriotic-themed frozen cocktails during the Olympics.

Sports & Social | 900 Packer Ave.

The sports bar and gaming venue at Live! Casino & Hotel will have the Olympic action playing on its 52-foot LED media wall that features 26 TVs. While enjoying the action, customers can choose from a menu of American grub, beer and cocktails.

Stir Lounge | 1705 Chancellor St.

The LGBTQ+ bar near Rittenhouse Square is hosting a watch party on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the U.S. women’s basketball team — which features North Philly native Kahleah Copper — as they take on Germany. The event will be put on by Watch Party Philly, an organization that aims to "bring together a community of women's sports fans in Philly," and tickets can be purchased in advance for $5 online.

SouthHouse | 2535 S. 13th St.

Watch Party Philly is also hosting two more Olympic watch parties at SouthHouse, a South Philly sports bar. The first will be held on Sunday, July 28, starting at 2 p.m., to watch the U.S. women's soccer team take on Germany in the group stage of the Olympics. There will be free admission and raffles during the event. On Friday, Aug. 9, there will be a watch party for the women's beach volleyball gold medal match — regardless of whether a U.S. team makes it — starting at 6:30 p.m.

Xfinity Live! | 1100 Pattison Ave.

The entertainment hub in the heart of Philly's sports complex will show the Olympics daily on its 58-foot screen inside the NBC Sports Arena section of the venue. Xfinity Live! will also open at 10 a.m. for the first two U.S. men's basketball team's games on Sunday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 31. The venue will also show the U.S. men's basketball game on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11:15 a.m. during the Xfinity Live! ticketed Taco Fest event.