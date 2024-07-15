These Jersey Shore towns are hosting adorable baby parades this summer

It's almost time for the return of a longstanding, adorable summer tradition at the Jersey Shore — baby parades, when tiny tots promenade and show off cute costumes in several towns.

This summer, parades are being held in Cape May on July 26, Wildwood on July 31 and Ocean City on Aug. 8. Here's what to know about the delightful processions:

Cape May's 91st annual baby parade begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26. It starts at Congress Street and Beach Avenue, and proceeds down Beach Avenue to Cape May Convention Hall (714 Beach Ave.), where awards will be given out. Participants can earn trophies in categories such as Beach Baby, Decorated Baby Carriage, Walking in Fancy Dress, Walking in Superhero Outfit, Decorated on Wheels and Best Overall Entry.

Registration is free for participants 12 and younger, and can be completed on the day of the event starting at 10 a.m. at Congress Street and Beach Avenue. Participants also can register in advance through Thursday, July 25, by calling (609) 884-9565, emailing krattigan@capemaycity.com or registering in person at Cape May Convention Hall. The rain date is Saturday, July 27.

Wildwood has been hosting baby parades since 1909, and the 114th event starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. The parade kicks off from the Wildwoods Convention Center (4501 Boardwalk) and travels 10 blocks north on the boardwalk to Cedar Avenue. Winners will be announced at the Cedar Avenue boardwalk extension, and categories include Cutest Baby Boy, Cutest Baby Girl, Individual Best Dressed, Best Themed Group, Small Float and Large Float.

Participation in the parade is free and open to all kids 12 and under. Online preregistration is encouraged, but day-of registration is available before the parade from 4:30-5:15 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

On Tuesday, July 30 – the day before the baby parade – the Wildwoods Loves Waddlers Baby Waddle Contest takes place at 9:30 a.m. on the grassy circle in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center. The event features a "speed-crawling" race for babies 15 months and younger, and a "waddling" race for toddlers 24 months and younger. Registration is free and can be completed online in advance, or in person before the event.

The 114th annual Ocean City Baby Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. The parade proceeds on the boardwalk from Sixth Street to 12th Street, where trophies will be handed out. Participants can walk in the parade or ride in decorated strollers, kiddie cars, wagons or carriages.

Kids 10 years and younger can participate, and registration costs $5 per child. Registration can be completed in advance online.