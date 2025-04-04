More News:

April 04, 2025

Proposed curfew would limit hours for some businesses in Kensington, Fairhill and Germantown

The bill expands area of existing restrictions that force takeout spots and corner stores to be closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Legislation introduced Thursday at City Council calls for expanding the boundaries that have business curfews, which require places that don't serve food and have a liquor license to be closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

With City Council's renewed push to expand the boundaries of late-night business curfews in multiple districts in Philly, more takeout spots and corner stores could be forced to be closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In addition to expanding the area of existing overnight bans, the bill introduced Thursday by Councilmember Quetcy Lozada (D-7th) would also bump up the fine for violators from $500 to $1,000. 

The curfew does not include restaurants that have a liquor license, which can remain open until 2 a.m. If passed, it would expire at the end of 2026. 

This legislation applies to bodegas and other stores in the entirety of the 7th and 8th Districts plus a portion of the 1st District, from the east side of Kensington Avenue between Hagert and Monmouth streets. The 7th and 8th Districts extend from Mount Airy in the Northwest to Frankford in the Northeast, including the Germantown, Feltonville, Kensington and Hunting Park neighborhoods, among others. 

In March 2024, a similar bill from Lozada was approved that limited the hours for 90 businesses in a concentrated part of Kensington. Later that year, council also passed curfews along business corridors in the 9th, 8th and 6th districts. Members said the bans would reduce violent crimes, littering and other illegal activity. 

Maria Gonzalez, president of community development corporation HACE, said there are around 75-100 bodegas in the area around Fairhill, which is partially included in the new boundary. She said the neighborhood has a lot of small businesses that are often the backdrop for negative activity, including drug sales. 

"I think that these 24/7 businesses are not good neighbors and not positive for our community" Gonzalez said. "So I fully support the curfew." 

Neighborhood associations New Kensington Development Corporation, Impact Services and the Germantown United Community Development Corporation could not immediately be reached for comment. 

The legislation will now be assigned to a committee for approval before it can be put to a larger vote. 

