Some Kensington businesses will face a curfew under bill passed by City Council

City Council is hoping to curtail crime in Kensington by passing a bill that would require certain businesses to close early.

The bill, introduced by Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, whose district includes Kensington, would effectively impose a curfew on takeout restaurants and corners stores by preventing them from operating between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew would not apply to food establishments with liquor licenses, which can stay open until 2 a.m.

The measure, if signed into law by Mayor Cherelle Parker, would expire in January 2028. It would affect about 90 businesses within an area bounded by East Lehigh Avenue, Kensington Avenue, D Street, E Tioga Street and Frankford Avenue. About two dozen of those businesses currently operate after 11 p.m.

City Council passed the bill with a unanimous vote Thursday. Council members said the bill will help reduce violent crimes, littering and other after-hours activities in the area.

A statement from Lozada's office said the bill was drafted with input from residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations in Kensington that "gave overwhelmingly supportive feedback" for the measure.

"The businesses in the Kensington Corridor are in support of this initiative," said Roberto Rodriguez from Kensington-based nonprofit IMPACT Services. "They are thankful that Councilmember Lozada has included them in the conversation and considered their opinions. During the meeting that she held at our office with them, it was clear that they are supportive of this and future public safety measures."

The bill heads to Parker, who has made reducing crime in Kensington a priority. She most recently addressed the issue in her budget address.

City Council also unanimously approved a bill that sets restrictions on gaming terminals, or "skill games." Proponents say the gambling machines, usually seen in corner stores and gas stations, attract illicit activity. Some business owners oppose the bill, citing the additional income the machines provide.