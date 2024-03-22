More News:

March 22, 2024

Some Kensington businesses will face a curfew under bill passed by City Council

If signed by Mayor Cherelle Parker, takeout restaurants and corner stores within a certain area would be required to close by 11 p.m. or pay fines.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Government City Council
Kensington curfew City Hall Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

City Council passed a bill that would require corner stores and takeout restaurants in Kensington to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Proponents say the measure will help reduce crime and littering in the neighborhood.

City Council is hoping to curtail crime in Kensington by passing a bill that would require certain businesses to close early.

The bill, introduced by Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, whose district includes Kensington, would effectively impose a curfew on takeout restaurants and corners stores by preventing them from operating between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew would not apply to food establishments with liquor licenses, which can stay open until 2 a.m.

The measure, if signed into law by Mayor Cherelle Parker, would expire in January 2028. It would affect about 90 businesses within an area bounded by East Lehigh Avenue, Kensington Avenue, D Street, E Tioga Street and Frankford Avenue. About two dozen of those businesses currently operate after 11 p.m.

City Council passed the bill with a unanimous vote Thursday. Council members said the bill will help reduce violent crimes, littering and other after-hours activities in the area. 

A statement from Lozada's office said the bill was drafted with input from residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations in Kensington that "gave overwhelmingly supportive feedback" for the measure.

"The businesses in the Kensington Corridor are in support of this initiative," said Roberto Rodriguez from Kensington-based nonprofit IMPACT Services. "They are thankful that Councilmember Lozada has included them in the conversation and considered their opinions. During the meeting that she held at our office with them, it was clear that they are supportive of this and future public safety measures."

The bill heads to Parker, who has made reducing crime in Kensington a priority. She most recently addressed the issue in her budget address.

City Council also unanimously approved a bill that sets restrictions on gaming terminals, or "skill games." Proponents say the gambling machines, usually seen in corner stores and gas stations, attract illicit activity. Some business owners oppose the bill, citing the additional income the machines provide.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government City Council Philadelphia Restaurants Crime Curfew Shops Businesses Kensington

Videos

Featured

Limited - Parx Casino - Prime Rib Night

Prime Rib Night: Every Wednesday at Liberty Bell Gastropub & Beer Garden
Limited - Ireland Hidden Heartlands

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Alleged lookout arrested for Philly bus stop shooting that injured 8 teens
northeast philly septa shooting fifth arrest

Sponsored

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Johnston County - Benson Main Street

Health News

After a big drop in COVID-19 deaths, U.S. life expectancy rose for the first time in 2 years
Life expectancy 2022

TV

HBO series 'Task' takes over busy Italian Market block
Task HBO shoot Italian Market

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Weekend

Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Weekend guide Kampar

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved