More Culture:

April 27, 2024

Jamie Apody confirms departure from 6ABC after months of absence

The sports reporter is leaving the network, ending an 18-year-long tenure at Action News.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Reporters
04272024 Jamie Apody 6ABC.jpg Jamie Apody/Facebook

Apody was last on-air in October 2023, near the start of the NFL season. The network says that it was her own decision to leave.

Longtime 6ABC sports reporter Jamie Apody has confirmed she is no longer at the station. Apody has not been on-air for Action News since October 2023, inviting curiosity and speculation from viewers.

MORE: Buffalo Wild Wings Go will offer free wings for a year when it opens next week

Apody broke her silence on social media on Friday with a lengthy farewell post. "As you have probably all already figured out, after 18 years, it is with incredible mixed emotions that I can now make official that my time at 6ABC has come to an end," she wrote on Facebook.

The post highlighted several iconic Philadelphia sports moments she covered, including the Phillies' World Series win in 2008 and the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2018. The farewell post also acknowledged the late Gary Papa, the then-sports director of the network who hired her in 2006 as the first female sportscaster for Action News.

A 6ABC newsroom executive told the Inquirer, which broke the news of Apody’s departure on Friday evening, that it was her own decision to leave. Apody's announcement did not relay any specific reasons behind her exit.

Apody also did not specify her absence from Action News in the past six months, only thanking viewers and fans for their appreciation and support during that time.

"I’m not sure what’s next for me professionally," Apody wrote, promising that whatever it is, viewers will be along for the ride, and it will be authentic to herself. "And here's hoping I can continue to be your source for Philly sports news, always authentic with a side of laughter, and levity, chaos, and craziness. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Reporters Philadelphia TV Television Sports News 6ABC

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival
Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4

Just In

Must Read

Courts

John Dougherty's extortion trial ends in mistrial
John Dougherty mistrial

Sponsored

A WCLOC can help support your business
Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

Illness

What is Bell's palsy, the facial paralysis affecting Sixers star Joel Embiid?
Embiid Bells Palsy

Food & Drink

Buffalo Wild Wings Go to offer free wings for a year when it opens
Buffalo Wild Wings

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Fitness

At next month's Beerathon 5K, runners can cheers after every mile
Philly Beerathon 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved