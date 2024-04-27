Jamie Apody confirms departure from 6ABC after months of absence

Longtime 6ABC sports reporter Jamie Apody has confirmed she is no longer at the station. Apody has not been on-air for Action News since October 2023, inviting curiosity and speculation from viewers.

Apody broke her silence on social media on Friday with a lengthy farewell post. "As you have probably all already figured out, after 18 years, it is with incredible mixed emotions that I can now make official that my time at 6ABC has come to an end," she wrote on Facebook.

The post highlighted several iconic Philadelphia sports moments she covered, including the Phillies' World Series win in 2008 and the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2018. The farewell post also acknowledged the late Gary Papa, the then-sports director of the network who hired her in 2006 as the first female sportscaster for Action News.

A 6ABC newsroom executive told the Inquirer, which broke the news of Apody’s departure on Friday evening, that it was her own decision to leave. Apody's announcement did not relay any specific reasons behind her exit.

Apody also did not specify her absence from Action News in the past six months, only thanking viewers and fans for their appreciation and support during that time.

"I’m not sure what’s next for me professionally," Apody wrote, promising that whatever it is, viewers will be along for the ride, and it will be authentic to herself. "And here's hoping I can continue to be your source for Philly sports news, always authentic with a side of laughter, and levity, chaos, and craziness. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."