Mike Schmidt's former Delco home is on the market for $3.8 million

A Delaware County home that was previously owned Philadelphia Phillies legend Mike Schmidt is up for sale.

The 12,000-square-foot estate on a 3.4-acre property in Upper Providence Township is listed for sale for $3.795 million. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, located at 24 Lakewood Dr., was built in 1968 and overlooks the Springton Reservoir.

Schmidt purchased the home for $490,000 in November 1979 from the family of J. H. Ward Hinkson, a Delco attorney. A year later, the third baseman led the Phillies to their first World Series title. He was named NL MVP of World Series MVP in 1980.





Schmidt sold the home in October 1992 to Rainer and Antoinette Westphal, the founders of King of Prussia software company Vertex, Inc. Records don't show how much the home was sold for in 1992, but the Westphals sold it for $1.6 million in 2008 to a trustee before the current owner purchased it in 2013 for an undisclosed amount.

The house includes floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the reservoir, a personal elevator, wine cellar, home gym and sauna. The primary suite features separate his-and-her bathrooms, a balcony and a 600-square-foot closet. Outside, the property includes a pool, hot tub and pool house.

Provided Image/Lynise Caruso Team The pool and pool house at 24 Lakewood Dr.

Provided Image/Lynise Caruso Team Provided Image/Lynise Caruso Team The kitchen inside Mike Schmidt's former home.



Provided Image/Lynise Caruso Team Provided Image/Lynise Caruso Team The two-story foyer at 24 Lakewood Dr. includes a wood-burning fireplace and intricate mantel detail.



The nearly 60-year-old home had its last major remodel in 2010, according to Zillow. The current owners, using realtor Lynise Caruso, put the house on the market last year for $4.975 million. The listing was briefly removed last year before a price reduction to $3.955 million in September. It was taken off the market again in December before being listed for its current price in April.

According to Caruso, the home is about a 15-minute drive to the Main Line and about 30 minutes from the Sports Complex, where Schmidt would have commuted to during the 1980s for home games at Veterans Stadium.