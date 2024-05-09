More News:

May 09, 2024

Mike Schmidt's former Delco home is on the market for $3.8 million

The Phillies legend bought the nine-bedroom, 12,000 square-foot house in Upper Providence Township for $490,000 in 1979.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Mansions
Mike Schmidt House Delco Provided Image/Lynise Caruso Team

Phillies legend Mike Schmidt's former seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Upper Providence Township is listed for sale for $3.795 million.

Delaware County home that was previously owned Philadelphia Phillies legend Mike Schmidt is up for sale. 

The 12,000-square-foot estate on a 3.4-acre property in Upper Providence Township is listed for sale for $3.795 million. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, located at 24 Lakewood Dr., was built in 1968 and overlooks the Springton Reservoir. 

MORE NEWS: North Wildwood enacts teen curfew, bans big beach umbrellas

Schmidt purchased the home for $490,000 in November 1979 from the family of J. H. Ward Hinkson, a Delco attorney. A year later, the third baseman led the Phillies to their first World Series title. He was named NL MVP of World Series MVP in 1980.


Schmidt sold the home in October 1992 to Rainer and Antoinette Westphal, the founders of King of Prussia software company Vertex, Inc. Records don't show how much the home was sold for in 1992, but the Westphals sold it for $1.6 million in 2008 to a trustee before the current owner purchased it in 2013 for an undisclosed amount. 

The house includes floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the reservoir, a personal elevator, wine cellar, home gym and sauna. The primary suite features separate his-and-her bathrooms, a balcony and a 600-square-foot closet. Outside, the property includes a pool, hot tub and pool house. 

Mike Schmidt House Pool and Pool HouseProvided Image/Lynise Caruso Team

The pool and pool house at 24 Lakewood Dr.


Mike Schmidt House KitchenProvided Image/Lynise Caruso Team

The kitchen inside Mike Schmidt's former home.


Mike Schmidt House FoyerProvided Image/Lynise Caruso Team

The two-story foyer at 24 Lakewood Dr. includes a wood-burning fireplace and intricate mantel detail.


The nearly 60-year-old home had its last major remodel in 2010, according to Zillow. The current owners, using realtor Lynise Caruso, put the house on the market last year for $4.975 million. The listing was briefly removed last year before a price reduction to $3.955 million in September. It was taken off the market again in December before being listed for its current price in April.  

According to Caruso, the home is about a 15-minute drive to the Main Line and about 30 minutes from the Sports Complex, where Schmidt would have commuted to during the 1980s for home games at Veterans Stadium. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Mansions Delaware County Homes Mike Schmidt Houses Media Baseball

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Government

Police clear out Kensington homeless encampment; advocates frustrated with the process
Kensington encampment clearing

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Addiction

A new Jefferson Health program offers holistic approach to treating addiction
Bridge Program

Podcast

Jason Kelce on Netflix's Tom Brady roast: 'I really don't get it'
Kelce Brady Roast

Phillies

For Phillies, key to winning NL East is simple
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Teammates

Food & Drink

A giant pink bus is hosting tea parties while giving tours of Philly
tea around town philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved