Does hydrogen water really boost your health? Perhaps, but research is limited

Hydrogen-infused water has become increasingly popular, with companies selling often pricey water bottles that inject the gas into the liquid. Pitchers that add hydrogen to water with the push of a button and hydrogen tablets that can be dropped into a glass of water also are being hawked.

Proponents of hydrogen-enriched water claim it provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, slows the aging process and increases energy. Other sources indicate these promises are premature, and not backed by robust research.



Plus, H2O already has hydrogen in it. So what does adding more hydrogen actually do?

PhillyVoice asked that question – and many others – to Emily Rubin, the director of clinical dietetics at Thomas Jefferson University's Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Here is what she had to say.

PhillyVoice: What is hydrogen water?

Emily Rubin: Hydrogen water is essentially water infused with hydrogen gas, purportedly enhancing its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. … Hydrogen, a colorless, odorless and harmless gas naturally binds with other elements like oxygen, nitrogen and carbon to form various compounds, including water and table sugar. While water molecules typically consist of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, some proponents argue that enriching water with extra hydrogen offers benefits beyond those of plain water. It's believed that the body may struggle to absorb hydrogen effectively from plain water due to its bonding with oxygen. Certain companies assert that by adding extra hydrogen, these molecules become "free" and more readily accessible to the body.

Nutritionally, hydrogen water aligns with regular water, containing no calories, carbohydrates, fats or proteins. Its mineral and vitamin composition may vary by provider and source, with some brands adding trace amounts of vitamins A and C, calcium carbonate, magnesium sulfate, potassium and sodium sulfate.

PV: Does hydrogen water have anti-inflammatory or antioxidant properties?

ER: In one study lasting eight weeks, 49 individuals undergoing radiation therapy for liver cancer were divided into two groups. At the study's conclusion, participants who drank the hydrogen water exhibited reduced levels of hydroperoxide, a marker of oxidative stress, and maintained higher antioxidant activity post-radiation treatment compared to the control group.

However, a recent four-week study involving 26 healthy individuals found that consuming 20 ounces of hydrogen-rich water daily did not lead to a decrease in oxidative stress markers, including hydroperoxide, when compared to a placebo group.

Further research is necessary to determine whether hydrogen consumption can mitigate oxidative stress effects in both healthy individuals and those with chronic conditions.

PV: Does hydrogen water increase energy?

ER: Only calories provide energy, not water. If you are dehydrated, water and electrolytes may provide energy.

PV: Does hydrogen water help improve muscle recovery?

ER: Only two small research studies support these claims. A study involving 10 male soccer players revealed that those who consumed 51 ounces of hydrogen-enriched water showed lower blood lactate levels and reduced muscle fatigue post-exercise compared to a placebo group. Similarly, a small two-week study involving eight male cyclists demonstrated that individuals who drank 68 ounces of hydrogen-enriched water daily exhibited increased power output during sprinting exercises compared to those consuming regular water. However, given the novelty of this research area, further studies are necessary to fully comprehend the potential benefits of hydrogen-enriched water for athletes.

PV: Is there an overall study examining the potential benefits of hydrogen water that you think is solid?

ER: Hydrogen Water: Extra Healthy or a Hoax? reviewed 25 articles covering its effects on exercise capacity, liver function, cardiovascular health, mental well-being, COVID-19, oxidative stress and anti-aging research. While early findings from trials are positive, larger studies with robust methods are needed for validation.

Various factors influence the effectiveness of hydrogen-rich water, including its hydrogen concentration, methods of hydrogenation and duration of use. These factors can lead to varying outcomes, making it challenging to compare results across studies due to differences in hydrogen levels and quality. While many reviewed studies show promising results, it's important to note that most were conducted on animals, and some had small sample sizes, affecting the reliability and generalizability of findings. Future research should focus on larger trials to enhance statistical power and validity. Additionally, many studies have primarily examined short-term benefits and overlooked long-term effects. Some trials lacked a placebo control group, making it difficult to attribute observed results solely to hydrogen-rich water.

To fully understand the benefits of hydrogen-rich water, we require well-designed human studies with large sample sizes and long-term trials. Continued research may uncover hydrogen-rich water's potential as a supplementary therapeutic option in the future.

PV: Are there adverse effects to drinking hydrogen-infused water?

ER: Hydrogen water holds a Generally Recognized as Safe status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, indicating its approval for human consumption without known harmful effects. Nevertheless, it's essential to note the absence of an industry-wide standard regarding the permissible amount of hydrogen that can be infused into water. Consequently, concentrations may significantly differ among products. However, its main drawbacks are its higher cost compared to tap water and the inconvenience of purchasing it.

PV: Do people tend to over-hydrate these days?

ER: There is a push to over-hydrate via social media. Consumers need to be careful. When you consume too much water, it can lead to a condition known as hyponatremia or "water intoxication." Excessive water intake can cause cells throughout your body, including brain cells, to swell. This swelling exerts pressure within the brain, resulting in symptoms such as confusion, drowsiness and headaches. Severe hyponatremia can lead to seizures, coma or death.

The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine have established guidelines for adequate daily fluid intake, recommending approximately 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) for men and about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) for women. These recommendations encompass fluids obtained from water, other beverages and food, with roughly 20% of daily fluid intake typically sourced from food and the remainder from drinks. While the common advice to drink eight glasses of water daily is easy to recall and a reasonable target, individual fluid needs can vary. For most healthy individuals, staying hydrated can be achieved by drinking water and other fluids whenever thirst arises, with some requiring fewer than eight glasses per day while others may need more.

Monitoring the color of your urine can indicate hydration levels. Pale yellow to tea-colored urine suggests proper hydration, while clear urine may indicate excessive water intake. Urinating more frequently than usual (more than 10 times a day) may indicate overhydration. Pay attention to your body's cues as thirst is a natural indicator of hydration needs.