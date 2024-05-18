Shooting in Delaware County leaves one juvenile killed, another injured

A Friday afternoon shooting in Delaware County resulted in the death of one juvenile boy and another being injured.

Officers from the Collingdale Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found the two victims.

One had received a gunshot wound in the torso, while the other was shot in the foot. EMS units took the two victims to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for their injuries.

The victim suffering a gunshot wound in the torso was pronounced dead by emergency department staff shortly after his arrival. Police have not commented on the status of the other victim.

Police also have not released the names of either of the victims nor have they commented on any suspects or potential motivations.

Local officials urge anyone with information on the matter to contact Collingdale Police Department Sergeant Patrick Crozier at (610) 586-0502 or Delaware County Criminal Investigative Division Detective Michael Jay at (610) 891-4161.