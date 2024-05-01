More Health:

May 01, 2024

Women should begin breast cancer screenings at 40, USPSTF recommends

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had previously said women should start getting mammograms at age 50.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Cancer
Breast Cancer Screenings 40.jpg Rui Vieira/PA Images; Alamy Images; Sipa USA

This ruling coincides with recommendations from other major cancer organizations and means that insurance must cover screenings for women 40 and up.

Going back on its previous guidance, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said Tuesday that women should begin breast cancer screenings at 40. 

It's already recommended that women at risk should get screenings every other year up until the age of 74. But the task force had previously said that those should start at age 50. With this new announcement, women and those assigned female at birth 10 years younger will be covered by law under insurance for bi-annual testing. 

Task Force Chair Wanda Nicholson said that more women in their 40s have been getting diagnosed with breast cancer, increasing at a rate of about 2% each year. 

“By starting to screen all women at age 40, we can save nearly 20% more lives from breast cancer overall," Nicholson said in a statement. "This new approach has even greater potential benefit for Black women, who are much more likely to die of breast cancer.”

Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer, which is why earlier screening is so important. The USPSTF previously said that women could begin earlier screenings if they wanted to based on their health history. However, many said that led to confusion for both doctors and patients. 

“We need to know how best to address the health disparities related to breast cancer so all women can live longer and healthier lives,” said Task Force Vice Chair John Wong. “Clinicians must help reduce any barriers to patients getting the recommended screening, timely, equitable and appropriate follow-up and effective treatment of breast cancer.”

The American Cancer Society, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network have all said that women should begin screening in their 40s. 

Insurers, for their part, are required to fully cover mammograms for women over 40, but this recommendation cements that beyond 2025, when the Affordable Care Act extension is set to expire

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Cancer Philadelphia Preventive Care Screenings Breast Cancer

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at table eating fruit

Listen to your head…but listen to your gut, too
Purchased - two hands holding cut out paper kidneys

Understanding the importance of kidney health

Just In

Must Read

Business

34th Street Market demolished in Ocean City, ending 46-year run
Ocean City Market

Business

A WCLOC can help support your business
Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

Fitness

Exercise doesn't just help youth stay physically healthy – it's linked to better mental health, too
Mental Health Youth

TV

Bucks County's Jami Amaro looks for love on 'MILF Manor' Season 2
milf manor jami amaro

Eagles

The Eagles' remaining holes to fill, post-draft, and who can fill them
0432924JustinSimmons

Festivals

Philly to debut Red, White, & Blue To-Do festival on July 2
red white blue to-do

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved