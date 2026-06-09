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June 09, 2026

ESPN predicts no Phillies to start All-Star Game, in Philly, including Cris Sánchez

In its self-proclaimed too-early MLB All-Star Game roster projection, ESPN predicts five Phils to make the NL team, but only as reserves.

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Cris-Sanchez-Giants_040826 Ed Szczepanski/Imagn Images

It would be a major blunder and blown opportunity for MLB if Phils ace Cris Sánchez didn't start the All-Star Game in Philly.

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game will be in Philly this summer, on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park. It's about one month away.

The Phillies, since their abysmal 9-19 start, have won more games than any other MLB team. They entered Tuesday night's action with the National League's fourth-most wins.

Despite the turnaround, they won't have any players starting in their own ballpark for the mid-summer classic if ESPN is accurate with its "too-early" All-Star Game roster projection – not even ace left-hander and current Cy Young favorite (per DraftKings) Cristopher Sánchez.

In the Worldwide Leader's roster projection story, only four other Phillies will join Sánchez as an NL reserve – Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Zack Wheeler and Jhoan Duran.

Here is the outlet's predicted starting lineup, which according to the article isn't based on fan voting but the given player's season stats and career history. The story noted a recent trend that fewer players are being voted into consecutive All-Star Games in the 2020s compared to prior decades.

Position Player  
 CDrake Baldwin, Braves 
 1BMatt Olson, Braves 
2B Brice Turang, Bewers 
SS Elly De La Cruz, Reds 
3B Max Muncy, Dodgers 
OF James Wood, Nationals
OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
OF Andy Pages, Dodgers 
DH Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers 
 SPJacob Misiorowski, Brewers 


OK, let's make one thing clear: If NL manager Dave Roberts starts Misiorowski ahead of Sánchez, in Philly, he might need armed security to escort him back to L.A.

Misiorowski, the second-year phenom, has a minuscule lead over Sánchez in ERA, WHIP and strikeouts, but Sánchez has pitched more innings and leads MLB in several other categories.

Also, we repeat: The game is in Philly. The city wants Sánchez to start the game. The ballpark would be rocking. Millions watching across the globe would see the hyped crowd leaning on every Sánchez pitch. That's called great TV, and therefore great PR. 

Only MLB could blow a PR layup. 

Here's a look at their best stats side-by-side, with league-leading stats in bold:

Category Sánchez  Misiorowski
 W-L8-2 7-2 
 ERA1.54 1.50 
 Ks 113116 
WHIP  1.06.808 
WAR  4.93.3 
IP  93.1 78
ERA+ 282 273 
FIP 1.85 1.92 

 

Misiorowski is also having an unreal season, but Sánchez has pitched 15.1 innings more. That should make up the difference in ERA and WHIP. Even if Misiorowski and Sánchez continue at their current paces, the All-Star start should still go to Sánchez, the home team stud. 

As for ESPN's other projections, it's hard to argue any of them – even Schwarber, who has an MLB-leading 23 homers. Ohtani is the game's best overall player, and though his power is way down, he leads the NL in on-base percentage and OPS. He only has five fewer RBI than Schwarber. 

There's just no way a five-time MVP, four-time All-Star and two-time World Series champ isn't starting the All-Star Game. 

As for reserves, if ESPN is correct, Brandon Marsh will be snubbed despite his career season and recent tear – he's slashing .333/.366/.514 with eight homers, 30 RBI and a 2.0 WAR.

Here's how Marsh's season compares to the three outfield reserves projected to represent the NL by ESPN:

 CategoryBrandon Marsh Jordan Walker Juan Soto Pete Crow-Armstrong 
 BA.333 .303 .275 .258 
 OBP.366 .362 .366 .341
SLG .514 .560 .528 .443 
HR 16 13 11 
RBI 30 47 30 32 
 WAR2.0 3.3 1.6 3.5 


Marsh vs. Soto is debatable. Soto, who was injured earlier this season, is a four-time All-Star, World Series champ and considered one of the game's top-five overall hitters. Reputation alone should get him in.

Also, each team must be represented with at least one player, and Soto might be the lone worthy All-Star for the NL last-place Mets. 

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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Brandon Marsh MLBAll-Star Game Jhoan Duran Cristopher Sanchez 2026 MLB All-Star Game

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