Ocean City Fishing Pier reopens after $700,000 renovation at Great Egg Harbor Inlet

The Ocean City Fishing Pier is open to the public again after the completion of more than $700,000 in renovations to the bayside attraction on Ocean Avenue.

The 500-foot pier on the Great Egg Harbor Inlet sits alongside the north end of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. The pier was built using a section of the previous bridge after it was demolished and replaced with the current span in 2002. It's on the Longport and Egg Harbor Township side of the bridge.

Anglers in Ocean City have long used the public pier to fish for summer flounder, blackfish, drum fish, bluefish and sheepshead. It's the largest of Ocean City's public piers, followed by the Rainbow and Elbow piers than run along the Ninth Street Bridge and another public pier at 12th Street and the bay. The private Ocean City Fishing Club also operates the city's only on-ocean fishing pier, which extends 635 feet into the Atlantic from 14th Street and the Boardwalk.

The revamped Ocean City Fishing Pier's improvements include new wood railings and fencing, concrete benches along the pier and picnic tables in the grassy area just off the bridge. There are also new fish cleaning stations with salt water pumps and sinks, new trash receptacles and enhanced lighting at the pier, which offers sweeping views of the inlet and marshlands.

Most of the renovation was paid for by the Cape May County Bridge Commission, with additional support from the county. The pier closed in March for the work to be completed, and crews also repaired the pier's deck joints.

"These improvements will provide a safer, more comfortable and more enjoyable experience for anglers and families for many years to come," Bridge Commission chairwoman Carol Brand said in a statement.

The fishing pier sits across the street from a sandy stretch of the state-owned Malibu Beach Wildlife Management Area, nicknamed the Dog Beach because people bring their pets there year-round.

The pier is the latest public fishing attraction to be upgraded by the Cape May County Bridge Commission, which reconstructed the nearly 700-foot-long Avalon Manor Fishing Pier in 2021. Middle Township's Grassy Sound Fishing Pier, right off the Stone Harbor Bridge that connects to North Wildwood, also was recently overhauled and will reopen with new amenities on June 13.