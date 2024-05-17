More Culture:

May 17, 2024

The Elephant, an espresso martini bar, opens in Center City

The latest evolution in a series of pop-ups serves classic takes and dessert-inspired twists on the cocktail.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Espresso martini bar Provided image/The Elephant

The Elephant offers 11 takes on the espresso martini, including a non-alcoholic "mocktini."

A new spot on Locust Street is adding a jolt of java to the bar scene.

The Elephant, which bills itself as Philadelphia's first espresso martini bar, opened Thursday with a full menu of caffeinated cocktails. The rotating selection includes the classic Elephant with Tito's, espresso, Kahlua and simple syrup as well as several dessert-inspired twists. 

MORE: New Bruce Springsteen documentary coming to Hulu, Disney+ in October

Those range from the Brulee All Day (vanilla vodka, creme brulee cold foam, espresso and Southern Tier Creme Brulee Stout) to the Banana Cream Pudding (banana liqueur, vanilla vodka, Irish cream, espresso and caramelized bananas), and there are boozy, deconstructed tiramisus and Samoa Girl Scout Cookies drinks available, too. All told, the bar boasts 10 types of espresso martinis, along with an alcohol-free "mocktini."

Complementing the drinks is a New American food menu with flatbreads, salads, apps and sandwiches. The decor, meanwhile, has a loose garden theme. White clouds hang over one section of the bar by the street-front window, while fake flowers and moss sprout from the ceiling. Most noticeable is the faux tree in the center of the space, accented with fairy lights and chandeliers. Some of the bar's touches are a little less natural — like the green neon "Espresso Yourself" sign tacked over a large mirror, presumably for selfies.

Chandeliers, fake moss and fairy lights hang from a fake tree.Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

A fake tree stands in the middle of the 3,000-square-foot bar on Locust Street.


The espresso martini focus is just the latest reinvention for the Elephant, which was previously the Green Elephant (for St. Patrick's Day), the Pink Elephant (for Valentine's Day) and the White Elephant (for Christmas). The bar is aiming for something a little more permanent this time, and will be open every day at 1500 Locust St. starting at 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future. With the eight-foot fiberglass elephant head out front, it's hard to miss.

