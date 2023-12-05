These Christmas pop-up bars in Philly offer festive drinks and photo opportunities

December welcomes the opening of several wintry pop-up bars in Philly. Wrapped in over-the-top holiday decor, they are ready to serve outlandish cocktails to overwhelmed Christmas shoppers.

People can get into the spirit of the season by grabbing a festive drink at returning Philly favorites like Tinsel and Craftsman Row Saloon, or by trying a brand new pop-up bar like the recently opened White Elephant.



For those looking for a drink after ice skating at Dilworth Park, a "jolly" trolley ride across the city or visiting the Christmas Village, here are some holiday pop-up bars where Philadelphians can be merry this month:

White Elephant | 1500 Locust St.

Named after the classic holiday gift exchange, White Elephant is Philly's newest Christmas pop-up bar. The 3,000-square-foot space near Rittenhouse Square has been completely decorated in pink and accented with silver and gold ornaments, twinkling lights, a giant fiberglass elephant head, Christmas trees and 300 disco balls. The Instagram-worthy bar is serving holiday-inspired drinks like the Rum Rum Rudolph eggnog cocktail and a house margarita. On the food menu are tomato pie slices from Carlino's Market.

Craftsman Row Saloon | 112 S. 8th St.

Craftsman Row Saloon has opened its annual holiday pop-up with a display that includes 55,000 ornaments, 15,000 lights and 6,000 feet of garland. The Center City hangout is invoking the holiday spirit with boozy milkshakes and festive cocktails like Santa's Milk and Cookies and a gingerbread espresso martini. On the dinner menu are seasonal items like a Christmas dinner burger, holiday meatloaf and Christmas tree hand pies.

Dock Street Fishtown | 1229 N. Front St.

Dock Street Brewing Co.'s Fishtown location has opened its "Dock the Halls" pop-up. Every day this month, the taproom will screen holiday films including "The Holiday," "Love Actually," "Scrooged" and "Eight Crazy Nights." The 40-seat bar, which has been draped in festive decor for photo opportunities, is serving beverages like the Merry Chrysler mezcal cocktail and the Happy Honda Dayz gin and champagne.

Taqueria Amor | 4410 Main St.

On Manayunk's Main Street, Taqueria Amor has transformed into the "Señor Grinch" pop-up. The restaurant is decked out in Christmas lights and decorations, and themed menu offerings include Bah Humbug birria tacos, the Grincharita and Cindy Lou Who's spiked Yoo-hoo. Taqueria Amor also will play Christmas movie clips on a projector screen.

Tinsel | 116 S. 12th St.

The Tinsel Christmas pop-up returns for another season in Center City. With this year's iteration, Tinsel celebrates classic holiday films with custom paintings, life-sized sculptures and photo opportunities featuring beloved holiday characters like the Grinch, Rudolph, Ebenezer Scrooge and "Home Alone" hero Kevin McCallister. Many of Tinsel's cocktails come in unique holiday glassware, including snow globes, Santa boots and snowmen. There's also the Canned Good drink; it comes in a faux soup can and $1 of every sale is donated to charity.

Provided Image/Aversa PR At the Tinsel 'Christmas Comedy' pop-up bar, themed cocktails pay homage to fan-favorite holiday films.

Uptown Beer Garden | 1500 JFK Blvd.

Uptown Beer Garden, which wrapped up another year of its popular "Stranger Things" Halloween bar in the fall, now has a holiday movie theme. At the 18,000-square-foot attraction, located in Center City near Philly's Christmas Village, guests can admire decorations and sip cocktails inspired by films like "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Elf," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "A Christmas Carol" and "The Year Without a Santa Claus." Along with visits from Santa, there are replicas of the magical train from "The Polar Express" and Clark Griswold's home from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Walnut Garden | 1706-10 Walnut St.

Visitors to Walnut Garden can experience the "Walnut Wonderland" pop-up. The 11,500-square-foot cocktail garden located near Rittenhouse Square is decorated for the holidays and offering spiked hot chocolate and cider, as well as warm cookies and comfort food like smoked brisket cheesesteaks. There also is an insulated, heated dining tent for guests looking to escape the winter chill. Now through Saturday, Dec. 23, visitors can purchase locally grown Christmas trees on-site for $99 each.