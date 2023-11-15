More Events:

November 15, 2023

This BYOB trolley tour takes riders to see Philly's holiday light displays

The 2-hour trip includes the Miracle on South 13th Street, the Smedley Street Christmas Spectacular and city landmarks

By Franki Rudnesky
This holiday season, people can hitch a ride on a special "jolly trolley" for a unique journey through Philadelphia.

The BYOB Holiday Light Trolley Tour, which runs daily from Saturday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 31, takes riders by city landmarks and holiday displays while offering live entertainment and festive photo opportunities. 

The tour begins and ends at Craft Hall in Northern Liberties. Everyone receives a slice of pizza before heading onto the decorated trolley. Tour highlights include the Miracle on South 13th Street and the Smedley Street Christmas Spectacular. Depending on weather and traffic, tours also may pass by Penn's Landing, the Besty Ross House and City Hall. 

During the two-hour adventure, there is live music and holiday sing-alongs. The tours are family-friendly, but adults over 21 are permitted to bring beer, wine or alcoholic seltzers on board.

Tickets cost $65 for adults. Children under 12 and seniors over 65 are $60. Prices are discounted for tours held Mondays through Wednesdays.

The Holiday Light Trolley Tour is run by Founding Footsteps, which also hosts other walking and trolley tours in Philadelphia.

BYOB Holiday Light Trolley Tour

Saturday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Dec. 31
Times and ticket prices vary
Trolleys leave from Craft Hall
901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

