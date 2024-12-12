More News:

December 12, 2024

76ers arena opponents plan car caravan protest in Center City during rush hour Thursday

Organizers say the gridlock will simulate the traffic Philly will endure during game and event nights if the proposal is approved.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Protests Traffic
76ers Traffic Protest Provided Image/Gensler

Protesters plan to create gridlock traffic at the site of the 76ers' proposed arena on East Market Street during rush hour on Thursday afternoon. The car caravan is expected to then travel around City Hall, where Philadelphia City Council voted Thursday morning to advance legislation for the contentious project.

Opponents of the proposed 76ers arena will pack Center City with a caravan of cars on Thursday evening to simulate the gridlock traffic that foes of the project say will become routine if plans move forward. The protest comes after City Council voted Thursday morning to advance the arena legislation toward a final vote next week.

Organizers of the car meetup said the protest will start at 5:30 p.m. at 11th and Market streets. From there, the caravan will head west on Market Street, north on 13th Street and south on 15th Street before passing around City Hall.

MORE76ers arena proposal advances to final vote in City Council

“This arena is a disaster waiting to happen for Philadelphia commuters, residents, patients, and emergency responders," the No Arena in Chinatown coalition said in a statement. "There’s no plan to address the guaranteed gridlock it will create, and City Council cannot rubber-stamp a terrible deal that benefits billionaires with no protections or real investment in Philadelphians."

City Council's committee of the whole voted 12-4 to move arena deal to a final vote that's anticipated Thursday, Dec. 19. Council had delayed the committee vote several times after holding eight hearings on the 76ers' $1.3 billion proposal over the last month.

One of the major points of opposition to the project is fear that the arena will create frequent congestion in Center City on game and event nights. A traffic impact study commissioned by the city found that gridlock will be likely unless 40% of people take public transportation to get to and from the venue, which would replace part of the Fashion District mall just south of Chinatown. The project has raised concerns about how traffic will affect access to nearby Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Chinatown businesses.

Protesters have been critical of the 76ers' plans to manage traffic and parking during the arena's construction phase and after its planned opening in 2031. During City Council's hearings, SEPTA officials testified that more than $20 million in annual funding will be needed to increase service in Center City for arena crowds. SEPTA is in the midst of a long-term funding crisis that already has put the stability of its existing service in doubt.

Philadelphia police did not immediately provide information about how the department plans to respond to Thursday evening's protest.

Check back during rush hour for updates on this story.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Protests Traffic Center City City Council Center City 76ers Market Street Arenas

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Taqueria Amor

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!
Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

As drone sightings mount in area, lawmakers call for transparency

Drones Philly Fitzpatrick

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Holiday

Self-taught photographer sells city prints at Christmas Village

christmas village russ brown photography

Healthy Eating

Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

121024sodasaddedsugar.jpg

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fishtown Freeze and hot chocolate crawl

Weekend guide

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved