76ers arena opponents plan car caravan protest in Center City during rush hour Thursday

Opponents of the proposed 76ers arena will pack Center City with a caravan of cars on Thursday evening to simulate the gridlock traffic that foes of the project say will become routine if plans move forward. The protest comes after City Council voted Thursday morning to advance the arena legislation toward a final vote next week.

Organizers of the car meetup said the protest will start at 5:30 p.m. at 11th and Market streets. From there, the caravan will head west on Market Street, north on 13th Street and south on 15th Street before passing around City Hall.

“This arena is a disaster waiting to happen for Philadelphia commuters, residents, patients, and emergency responders," the No Arena in Chinatown coalition said in a statement. "There’s no plan to address the guaranteed gridlock it will create, and City Council cannot rubber-stamp a terrible deal that benefits billionaires with no protections or real investment in Philadelphians."

City Council's committee of the whole voted 12-4 to move arena deal to a final vote that's anticipated Thursday, Dec. 19. Council had delayed the committee vote several times after holding eight hearings on the 76ers' $1.3 billion proposal over the last month.

One of the major points of opposition to the project is fear that the arena will create frequent congestion in Center City on game and event nights. A traffic impact study commissioned by the city found that gridlock will be likely unless 40% of people take public transportation to get to and from the venue, which would replace part of the Fashion District mall just south of Chinatown. The project has raised concerns about how traffic will affect access to nearby Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Chinatown businesses.

Protesters have been critical of the 76ers' plans to manage traffic and parking during the arena's construction phase and after its planned opening in 2031. During City Council's hearings, SEPTA officials testified that more than $20 million in annual funding will be needed to increase service in Center City for arena crowds. SEPTA is in the midst of a long-term funding crisis that already has put the stability of its existing service in doubt.

Philadelphia police did not immediately provide information about how the department plans to respond to Thursday evening's protest.

Check back during rush hour for updates on this story.