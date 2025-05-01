Montgomery County town to remove squiggly road lines after community backlash

Barely a month after squiggly road lines were intentionally painted on a Montgomery Township street in an attempt to prevent speeding, officials plan to remove the unusual design following negative reactions from the community.

In late March, the township drew national attention when it painted the zigzag road pattern – a PennDOT-approved traffic calming technique known as a chicane – on Grays Lane between Cove Circle and Forest Trails Drive. Township officials described the road as a "speedway" that had prompted complaints from neighbors and a review of traffic calming measures. The road lets out on Route 202, one of Montgomery County's busiest roadways.

After the township posted a photo on Facebook of the wavy road lines, some commenters questioned whether it was all an April Fools' joke. Officials clarified that "this is a legitimate precaution" intended to improve road safety.

In recent weeks, residents who live on and near Grays Lane expressed their disdain for the lane lines by letter and in person at township meetings. At the board of supervisors meeting in April, the consensus among people who live in area was that the chicane was a "bizarre and drastic measure" that created new problems instead of addressing speeding. Some said cars slowed only if vehicles were traveling in both directions, and the lines made it difficult for buses to navigate the road. Another complaint was the design reduced street parking and caused vehicles to travel closer to the curbs, creating a hazard for pedestrians.

At the most recent township meeting on Monday, officials agreed to remove the squiggly lane lines. No date was given for when the chicane will be painted over, and supervisors said they will continue efforts to slow down drivers by ramping up speed enforcement by police on Grays Lane.

Though chicanes are permitted by PennDOT, the agency is not involved in decisions on local roads, but PennDOT's rules dictate what townships and municipalities are allowed to do.

Montgomery Township officials also considered installing a roundabout, stop signs and speed bumps before deciding on the chicane. PennDOT only allows stop signs to be used to manage traffic volume, not to prevent speeding, and the township felt speed bumps would be an impediment to first responders and snow plows. The chicane was supported by the township's police department, traffic engineers and public works staff.

After the chicane lines were painted on Grays Lane, the township said the average speed of vehicles on the road dropped by 5 mph. At least one official discussed taking more time to study the impact of the traffic pattern, but the majority of Montgomery Township supervisors sided with the community and supported abandoning the design.

The township said it will hire a paving company to remove the chicane and restore the original road layout.