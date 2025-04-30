More News:

April 30, 2025

Philly notary public charged with forging documents to steal deeds of more than 20 city homes

Gwendolyn Schell, 67, of Germantown, allegedly allegedly faked signatures and backdated contracts as part of a conspiracy that lasted nearly a decade, the DA's office says.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Iinvestigations Theft
Deed Fraud Philly StreetView/Google Maps

The property shown at West Cambria and Camac streets in North Philadelphia is one of more than 20 homes stolen in a deed fraud conspiracy that began in 2017, the Philadelphia DA's office says. Gwendolyn Schell, 67, of Germantown, allegedly orchestrated the scheme while working as a notary public.

A woman working as a notary public in Philadelphia is charged with committing deed fraud to steal more than 20 city homes from their owners during the past eight years, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday afternoon.

Gwendolyn Schell, 67, of Germantown, is accused of forging signatures on documents to illegally transfer the deeds of properties in various parts of the city beginning in 2017. Schell conspired with others to identify the homes she targeted, prosecutors said. Some of the alleged thefts involved homeowners who had died, but other properties were stolen from living homeowners.

MORESuspect charged with killing man whose body was found in Schuylkill River

A notary public is a state-appointed official who acts as a witness to the signing of important documents, including deeds used for property transactions. Most of the time, deed theft cases are reported to authorities by a notary public who has flagged suspicious signatures and stamps on official documents.

At a press conference Wednesday, Assistant DA Kimberly Esack said the case against Schell is "unusual"  because the defendant allegedly used her position as a notary public to disguise the fraud.

In 2018, staff at the city's Department of Records noticed anomalies in deeds connected to Schell. In many instances, Schell had backdated notarized documents making it appear as though the homeowners had approved the transaction of their properties before they died, prosecutors said. Investigators also found patterns among Schell's documents, such as using fraudulent stamps to indicate she had witnessed signatures, and some properties allegedly had been priced below market value to avoid higher tax bills.

"A notary public is supposed to be someone whose very job is to act as a gatekeeper – to prevent fraud in these cases," Esack said.

The findings at the Department of Records were passed to the city's Office of Inspector General, which referred the case to the district attorney's office, prompting an investigation that has spanned years. Philadelphia police were able to trace seemingly unrelated deed theft cases back to Schell, expanding the scope of the prosecution.

The DA's office released a map showing 21 properties involved in the investigation into Schell and her co-conspirators, who have charges pending but have not been publicly identified. Prosecutors said deeds for additional homes are under investigation. 

Deed Fraud DAProvided Image/Philadelphia DA's Office

The map above shows the properties in Philadelphia that were allegedly stolen as part of a deed fraud conspiracy that began in 2017.


Some of the stolen homes were sold to buyers who had no idea they were purchasing properties that had been acquired fraudulently, prosecutors said. In some instances, the owners' relatives have been able to recover the homes. Others are still trying to get them back in civil court, a process that can be lengthy and complicated if stolen homes have been resold before fraud is reported.

Department of Records Commissioner James Leonard urged property owners to protect themselves and their families against deed theft by ensuring their homes are listed in wills. The city also has a free service for property owners to guard against deed fraud by signing up to receive emails any time their names are recorded on documents.

Krasner said many deed theft cases occur at vacant properties after owners have recently died, and some of those houses are used to harbor other crimes. Philadelphia has more than 10,000 properties with "tangled titles" – those whose deeds have names other than the apparent owner – and such properties are often vulnerable to theft because steps were not taken to plan for their inheritance or the administrative side of completing transactions.

"It becomes a very, very difficult situation for a family if they have fallen into this situation because they didn't really have resources to protect (their home)," Krasner said. "Some predatory thief comes in, takes it, and now they have to get access to the house. Maybe they can't even do that. ... The tangled title situation ... can become a real mess."

Schell faces a total of 31 counts on charges including conspiracy, theft by deception, forgery, identity theft, tampering with records and related offenses.

The DA's office encouraged the public to call its deed fraud hotline at 215-686-9902 if deed fraud is suspected at a property in the city.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Iinvestigations Theft Philadelphia Larry Krasner Homes Crime Conspiracy Homeowners Real Estate

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

DNA confirms identity of N.J. woman pulled from Cooper River

Camden Cooper River

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Books

'Inner Excellence' author is planning to open center in Kensington

Inner Excellence

Addiction

Philly health department is beefing up response to powerful vet tranquilizer

042924DrugOverdoseReportsMedetomidine.png

Arts & Culture

On Stage in May: 'Some Like it Hot,' 'Rent' and remix of 'Cato'

Some Like It Hot

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved