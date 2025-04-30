Go to Wagtail admin interface
More News:

April 30, 2025

Suspect charged with killing man whose body was found in Schuylkill River

Roger Rosson, 61, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting to death Joshua Daywalt, 35, in February.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Arrest Schuykill River homicide Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The body of Joshua Daywalt, 35, was pulled from the Schuykill River in February with gunshot wounds. Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with his death.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of a man whose body was pulled from the Schuylkill River near East Falls on Feb. 7.

Roger Rosson, 61, was charged with homicide and related offenses in the death of Joshua Daywalt, 35, CBS reported. Daywalt's body was found near Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue with gunshot wounds behind his right ear and the back of his head. 

MORE: Body pulled from Cooper River last year is Camden woman who went missing 15 years ago, DNA testing confirms

Rosson was experiencing homelessness at the time of the killing, police said. Daywalt reportedly was last seen in the area of Green Lane Bridge in Manayunk, where Rosson had been living. Police did not give a motive for Rosson's alleged crimes.

Daywalt's mother, Jennifer Daywalt, told CBS in March that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had mental health struggles since childhood. In an Instagram post, she said was relieved that charges have been brought in the death of her son. 

"It’s a bittersweet moment – one I never wanted for my family," she wrote. "But today there is relief."

In March, police offered a $20,000 reward for information on Daywalt's death. 

