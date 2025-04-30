Suspect charged with killing man whose body was found in Schuylkill River

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of a man whose body was pulled from the Schuylkill River near East Falls on Feb. 7.

Roger Rosson, 61, was charged with homicide and related offenses in the death of Joshua Daywalt, 35, CBS reported. Daywalt's body was found near Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue with gunshot wounds behind his right ear and the back of his head.

Rosson was experiencing homelessness at the time of the killing, police said. Daywalt reportedly was last seen in the area of Green Lane Bridge in Manayunk, where Rosson had been living. Police did not give a motive for Rosson's alleged crimes.

Daywalt's mother, Jennifer Daywalt, told CBS in March that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had mental health struggles since childhood. In an Instagram post, she said was relieved that charges have been brought in the death of her son.

"It’s a bittersweet moment – one I never wanted for my family," she wrote. "But today there is relief."

In March, police offered a $20,000 reward for information on Daywalt's death.