February 07, 2025

Man found dead in Schuylkill River near Kelly Drive on Friday morning

Emergency responders removed the unidentified body from the water around 10:20 a.m. in East Falls, police say.

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A man's body was recovered from the Schuylkill River in East Falls near Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue on Friday morning, Philadelphia police said.

A man was found dead in the Schuylkill River in East Falls on Friday morning, police said. 

Around 10:20 a.m., authorities were called to the river near Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue and emergency responders removed the man's body from the river. 

Police have not identified the man or determined how he ended up in the river. Investigators did not say whether the case is being treated as a homicide. No other details were immediately available. 

Michael Tanenbaum
